Donald Trump criticizes controversial NFL rule ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

Donald Trump has criticized the NFL’s controversial kickoff rule ahead of his attendance at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

On Friday, the president praised the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles via his Truth Social account. He also shared his thoughts on the NFL’s dynamic kickoff rule implemented last year to decrease injuries by limiting high-speed collisions and incentivizing returns.

“Two great Quarterbacks in this game. Also, an unbelievable running back, and the absolute best tight end in football (Ever!). Incredible coaching,” he wrote.

“If they would only get rid of that really weird looking new Kickoff ‘deal,’ which actually makes football more dangerous, they would be doing everybody, especially the fans, a big favor.

“ANYWAY, IT WILL BE A GREAT GAME!!!” he concluded. “I’ll be doing the interview, before the game, at 3:00 P.M. There hasn’t been one in four years (Gee, I wonder why?).”

The new kickoff rule, which was implemented before the 2024 season, looks odd at first, with the kicker alone at his 35-yard line and his 10 coverage players lined up at the opposing 40-yard line. The return team has at least nine blockers lined up in the “setup zone” between the 30 and 35-yard line with at least seven of those players touching the 35-yard line. Up to two returners are allowed inside the 20-yard line.

Any kick that reaches the end zone in the air can be returned, or the receiving team can opt for a touchback and possession at the 30-yard line. Any kick that reaches the end zone in the air and goes out of bounds or out of the end zone also will result in a touchback at the 30-yard line.

Donald Trump called the NFL’s new kickoff rule ‘really weird looking’ ( Getty Images )

On Sunday, the Chiefs will face off against the Eagles in the championship game for the second time in the last two years. In addition, the Chiefs have the chance to make NFL history if they secure the title for the third year in a row.

Many NFL stars, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have addressed Trump’s upcoming appearance at the Super Bowl. “It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday. “Someone that is at the top position in our country.”

He was also asked about Trump’s previous comments when he called Mahomes “a good winner.”

“It's cool to hear that he's seen me play football and respects the game that I play,” Mahomes said.

Meanwhile, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said playing in front of the president is “a great honor.”

“I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool,” Kelce said during a press conference.

On Thursday, Trump also congratulated Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes on welcoming their third child, who was born on January 12.

“Congratulations to the Chiefs GREAT Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his very beautiful and BRILLIANT wife, Brittany, on the birth of their new baby daughter, Golden Raye,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. “This is what I call a baby with great genes, both mother and father. It’s happy times in the wonderful Mahomes family. See you all on Sunday!”