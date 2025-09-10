Spotify is introducing better sound quality for its paying customers
Spotify is offering up to lossless audio for subscribers, as well as data monitoring tools
Music streaming giant Spotify is rolling out a higher-quality sound option for its paying subscribers, according to a new report.
The new features are available today in some markets and will continue to roll out into next month, according to Spotify. Subscribers will have the option to choose between various listening modes ranging from Low to Very High and Lossless, which is the highest of the settings.
Tracks will be available in up to 24-bit and 44.1 kilohertz FLAC, according to Pitchfork.
Spotify is also providing subscribers a tool for monitoring how much data they're using while they're streaming music.
The move is Spotify's latest gambit to convert its free users into paying subscribers. Free users account for 60 percent of its 626 million active listeners, according to Spotify.
“The wait is finally over; we’re so excited lossless sound is rolling out to Premium subscribers,” Spotify's vice president of subscriptions Gustav Gyllenhammar said. “We’ve taken time to build this feature in a way that prioritizes quality, ease of use, and clarity at every step, so you always know what’s happening under the hood. With Lossless, our premium users will now have an even better listening experience.”
The company has been teasing high-fidelity audio since 2021. Both Apple and Amazon already offer the service. Amazon Music HD offered premium HiFi tier listening in 2019, and Apple began offering lossless CD-quality audio in 2021.
Lossless audio will be accessible on phones, computers, and tablets, but in order to use it subscribers will first have to activate it on their devices.
Spotify said the best way to listen is over Wi-Fi using wired headphones — sorry Airpod users — or using a non-Bluetooth connection like Spotify Connect.
The news comes at a time when artists are pulling their music off the platform in protest of Spotify CEO Daniel Ek's military investments through capital fund Prima Materia, according to NPR. That fund has been investing in Helsing, a defense company that produces AI-powered software that assists in military decision making.
Deerhoof, Xiu Xiu, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and Hotline TNT have all pulled their music since June.
In September, the Mynabirds, WU LYF, Kadja Bonet, and Young Widows have similarly left the platform.
