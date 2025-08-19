Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Spotify launches new playlist feature that could completely change how they work

Users can now customise how their playlists sound as well as transitions between songs

Andrew Griffin
Tuesday 19 August 2025 06:15 EDT
Comments
(Getty Images for Spotify)

Spotify has made a dramatic change to how playlists work.

Users will now be able to change how songs transition, customising how they flow into each other, as well as altering the sound with changes such as volume or EQ.

It means that playlists are no longer just a static lists of songs but can now be edited and mixed together akin to a DJ mix.

The feature is rolling out now in the latest update, and is available for all premium members.

It is enabled by opening or making a playlist and clicking the new “mix” button that will appear at the top of it. Users can press an “auto” button to have it instantly blended, or click in and choose settings such as transitions.

There are a host of effects and volume changes that can be added to songs and transitions to make them work as mixes, too.

Users can then save it and share it, and can also allow other premium Spotify members to make changes to the mix. Playlists can also still be listened to as normal by toggling off the “mix” button.

Spotify advised that users make sure that songs with similar tempos and matching keys are mixed together, as well as ensuring that the mood of songs matches up. It also noted that some genres will work better than others, and suggested that people try dance genres such as house and techno first.

The app will now also let people make their own cover art with stickers and labels that can only be used on mixed playlists.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in