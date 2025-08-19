Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spotify has made a dramatic change to how playlists work.

Users will now be able to change how songs transition, customising how they flow into each other, as well as altering the sound with changes such as volume or EQ.

It means that playlists are no longer just a static lists of songs but can now be edited and mixed together akin to a DJ mix.

The feature is rolling out now in the latest update, and is available for all premium members.

It is enabled by opening or making a playlist and clicking the new “mix” button that will appear at the top of it. Users can press an “auto” button to have it instantly blended, or click in and choose settings such as transitions.

There are a host of effects and volume changes that can be added to songs and transitions to make them work as mixes, too.

Users can then save it and share it, and can also allow other premium Spotify members to make changes to the mix. Playlists can also still be listened to as normal by toggling off the “mix” button.

Spotify advised that users make sure that songs with similar tempos and matching keys are mixed together, as well as ensuring that the mood of songs matches up. It also noted that some genres will work better than others, and suggested that people try dance genres such as house and techno first.

The app will now also let people make their own cover art with stickers and labels that can only be used on mixed playlists.