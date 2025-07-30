Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spotify users could lose access to their accounts if they cannot prove they are adults, the company has warned.

The changes are part of widespread new age verification checks that are being introduced in response to UK legislation. While much of the focus has been on pornographic websites and sites such as Reddit or X/Twitter which offer adult material, it covers any service that hosts content that might prove harmful to young people.

That includes Spotify, which has warned that some of its content might only be suitable for older audiences. Age verification is required to “access some Spotify content and features, like Music videos that are labeled as 18+ by rightsholders”, according to a help document on its website.

The company has partnered with Yoti, a UK digital identification firm that is being used by an array of websites to conduct age verification checks. Yoti offers a variety of different ways to check a users’ age, and says that it will keep that information secure.

In the case of Spotify, Yoti will ask the account owner to show their face to their phone and then use algorithms to estimate their age. Spotify and Yoti say that the data will be kept safe and will be deleted once the age check is conducted.

If that does not work, or the age verification process suggests that a user is underage, an account holder can then use ID to verify themselves. That can be done from the account settings page.

If users are unable to satisfy those checks, however, they might lose access to their account, the company warns.

“You cannot use Spotify if you don’t meet the minimum age requirements for the market you’re in,” the same help page reads. “If you cannot confirm you’re old enough to use Spotify, your account will be deactivated and eventually deleted.”