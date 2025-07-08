Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers across the country can rejoice, as one of the most frustrating aspects of airport travel will soon be a thing of the past.

A new memo from the Transportation Security Administration has revealed that passengers will no longer be required to remove their shoes when going through security.

The message was sent to TSA staff last week.

The change officially takes effect on July 13, according to two TSA sources who spoke with ABC News.

On Monday night, CBS News correspondents at Los Angeles International Airport and New York City's LaGuardia Airport reported that they and other passengers were already being waived through without removing their footwear.

Until now, only passengers who paid $85 a year for TSA PreCheck line benefits were able to keep their shoes on.

The highly unpopular rule came into effect following British man Richard Reid’s attempt to blow up American Airlines Flight 63 from Paris to Miami with homemade bombs buried in the soles of his shoes.

The incident occurred in December 2001, with the world still reeling from the impact of 9/11.

Reid failed to detonate the homemade bomb, but his attempt prompted the crew to restrain him as the flight was diverted to Logan International Airport in Boston, where he was taken into custody.

In a preliminary hearing, an FBI agent discussed how serious a threat Reid’s homemade bomb was. She explained that technicians determined the explosives would have blown a hole in the plane’s fuselage, causing it to crash if the detonation was successful.

On October 4, 2002, Reid pleaded guilty to eight terrorism-related charges and was sentenced to life in prison.

It wasn’t until five years later that the TSA decided to enforce the “no shoe rule” in pre-flight security checks.

open image in gallery The pair of shoes Reid, the “shoe bomber", attempted to detonate in December 2001 ( FBI )

Passengers were quick to applaud the latest policy change online, and some even expressed surprise at being told not to remove their shoes.

“I flew through LaGuardia this morning and when I went to take my shoes off, the TSA agent yelled at me like I was a crazy person doing something completely unexpected,” said one woman on X.

“I got scolded for taking my shoes off this morning and I thought I was just being regular TSA gaslit!” said Mary Katherine Ham on X.

Another concerned member of the public said, “TSA’s decision to end shoe removal undercuts a key layer of aviation security.”

open image in gallery Richard Reid, the ‘Shoe Bomber’ boarded the flight months after 9/11 ( Getty )

Ultimately, the aim is to roll out the change to all U.S. airports, according to the leaked memo.

However, passengers who trigger the security scanners will need to remove their shoes for additional screening.

The Independent contacted TSA for comment.