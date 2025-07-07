Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida man who was recently released from a psychiatric hospital forced a commercial flight to divert on Sunday after announcing that his laptop was wired to explode, according to an FBI affidavit reviewed by The Independent.

Allegiant Air flight 1023, carrying 177 passengers and six crew from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport to Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in Virginia, was in the air for less than an hour before it was forced to turn back over Taj Malik Taylor’s terrifying comments, the affidavit states.

Taylor, 27, told the passenger sitting next to him, “I have a bomb,” at least two times, according to the affidavit. When Taylor’s seatmate asked why he would say such a thing, the Largo resident allegedly held out his laptop and replied, simply: “This is a bomb.”

Taylor, who was arrested upon landing, later told police that he had just been let out of a mental health facility, according to the affidavit. However, it says Taylor insisted he was taking his medication as prescribed, but that he was “currently suffering from a lack of clarity.”

The FBI affidavit, which was filed Monday in Tampa federal court, reveals fresh details about the disturbing incident, which made national headlines over the weekend .

open image in gallery After forcing an emergency landing, Taj Malik Taylor told police that he was 'currently suffering from a lack of clarity.' ( Getty Images )

A former high school football standout, Taylor took a vicious hit to the head during a preseason game in 2013, suffering a Grade 3 concussion, the most severe type. It is characterized by a period of unconsciousness lasting more than five minutes, and can lead to possible long-term neurological effects. Immediate medical attention is crucial to making a full recovery, according to medical experts.

Taylor was unconscious for more than 10 minutes, and paramedics did not arrive on the scene for as long as 20 minutes, according to contemporaneous news reports. He said he did not remember the collision at all , and was barred, at least temporarily, from playing again.

Taylor does not yet have an attorney listed in court records, and was unable to be reached Monday. An Allegiant Air spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On July 6, Taylor boarded the Allegiant flight in St. Pete-Clearwater and took his seat in the last row of the aircraft, according to the affidavit. While they waited to depart, Taylor began speaking with the woman seated directly to his left, the affidavit says.

After the plane became airborne, Taylor turned to the woman and said, “My laptop is a bomb,” the affidavit contends.

“Other passengers also heard Taylor make this statement,” it goes on.

The affidavit says a second passenger heard the woman press Taylor on his claim, asking him: “What do you mean you have a bomb?”

“This is a bomb,” Taylor responded, while “holding out a black rectangular object (later determined to be his laptop in a black case),” the affidavit continues.

Two passengers seated directly in front also allegedly overheard the exchange with Taylor saying twice that he had a bomb. A pair of travelers in the next row forward also allegedly overheard the remarks, according to the affidavit.

The woman sitting next to Taylor alerted the cabin crew that he claimed to have a bomb, and she was moved to a different seat, the affidavit continues. Meanwhile, the captain at this point “determined that the aircraft would reroute” and return to St. Pete-Clearwater, the affidavit states.

“The aircraft was in the air less than an hour before returning to Saint Pete Clearwater International Airport,” it says.

Upon landing, deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Taylor.

“Taylor did not admit to making the bomb threats but stated that [the woman sitting next to him aboard the flight] was rude to him,” the affidavit maintains. “Taylor stated that he was recently released from a mental health facility. He stated that he took his medication last night and that he was currently suffering from a lack of clarity. He further stated that he has more clarity when he takes his medication.”

A K-9 unit searched Taylor’s belongings, and no bomb was found, according to the sheriff’s office .

Taylor was arrested on a charge of conveying false information or threats. He was released shortly before 10:30 am on Monday, jail records show.