Navy launches frantic search for female sailor who vanished near her barracks a week ago
Angelina Petra Resendiz, 21, was last seen on May 29 around 10 a.m. at the Miller Hall Naval Station in Norfolk, Virginia
Navy investigators and police have launched an urgent search for an enlisted female sailor who vanished near her barracks in Virginia last week.
Officials issued a missing adult alert for 21-year-old Angelina Petra Resendiz on June 3 around 9.38 pm.
She was last seen on May 29 around 10 a.m. at her barracks at the Miller Hall Naval Station in Norfolk, Virginia. Authorities have described her as a white/Hispanic woman who is 5ft tall, weighs 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
The Navy is not sure what she was wearing, but says she did not have a vehicle. A military investigative agency has determined that her disappearance poses a risk to her health and safety. She first joined the Navy after high school in 2023.
Anyone with information about her disappearance is encouraged to contact the Naval Criminal Investigative Service with information regarding her whereabouts at (877) 579-3648.
Resendiz, a Texas native, is a culinary specialist assigned to the USS James E Williams, the Navy said in a statement to ABC News.
Resendiz’s mother, Esmeralda Castle, told the outlet her daughter “does not miss work. Sick, snow, feeling down, she shows up.”
Castle said her daughter’s decision to join the military “was something that called her.”
Resendiz, she said, hoped “that one day she might be able to cook for the president and other world leaders.”
She added, "She worked really hard on her ship." Castle described her daughter as “fun, loving, kind, compassionate and uplifting.”
"People that care about Angie shared with me that the last person she was with was missing with her,” she said. “That person showed up Monday but not Angie.”
Still, there are more answers than questions: "I just want my kid,” said Castle. “She doesn't deserve to be missing."
In a statement to the outlet, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said, “Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS will not comment further while the investigation remains ongoing."
