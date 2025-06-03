Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British journalist who was reported missing nearly four months ago has reportedly been found.

Rio de Janeiro police said on Monday that Charlotte Alice Peet, 32, was located in a Sao Paulo hostel and had been out of contact with her family voluntarily, the BBC has reported.

The 32-year-old – who had worked as a freelance reporter in Brazil for British news outlets, including The Independent, and Al Jazeera – went missing in early February.

She reportedly told a friend she was in Sao Paulo on 8 February but was planning to go to Rio de Janeiro before she then disappeared.

Days later, Ms Peet’s family reached out to her friend to say they had lost contact with her.

Local authorities then launched an investigation into her disappearance.

A missing person report was initially lodged at Rio de Janeiro’s Tourist Attention Centre on 17 February before being passed on to Sao Paulo, where Ms Peet was supposed to have been before she went missing.

The Brazilian Foreign Press Association (ACIE) released a statement at the time, expressing their “concern” for Ms Peet after she vanished.

The ACIE said that Ms Peet’s family had provided information about her flight to Brazil as well as a passport photo to aid the investigation.

However, upon finding her at the Sao Paulo hostel, police told the BBC on Monday that Ms Peet expressed her desire not to have contact with her family and the case had now been closed.

Ms Peet described herself as fluent in Portuguese, with nine years of experience as a journalist, including four years of reporting abroad.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she covered current affairs, economy, health, human rights, technology, and crime in Brazil.