British journalist Charlotte Peet missing for nearly two weeks in Brazil sparking urgent search
A search is underway in Brazil after a British journalist disappeared nearly two weeks ago.
Charlotte Peet was reported missing on February 8 in Rio, and has not been seen since.
Local authorities have launched an investigation to find the freelance reporter, who has worked The Times, Al Jazeera and written for The Independent.
The reporter, 32, reportedly told a friend she was in São Paulo on February 8 but was planning to go to Rio de Janeiro before she disappeared.
Days later, the family contacted her friend to say they had lost contact.
More follows on this breaking story....
