Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A missing mother-of-three was found alive six days after crashing her car in a ditch in what authorities call an “incredible testament to her will to live.”

Brieonna Cassell, 41, was en route to visit a friend in the Wheatfield and Demotte area in Northwest Indiana last Wednesday when she disappeared, officials said.

The woman is believed to have fallen asleep behind the wheel and veered off the road while driving near the small town of Brook, around 80 miles south of Chicago.

Cassell crashed into a “very big, deep ditch” that couldn’t be seen from the road, her father Delmar Caldwell told ABC7 Chicago. He added that passersby couldn’t hear her cries for help from their cars.

She became trapped and was largely unable to move inside the vehicle, while her cell phone had run out of battery. Caldwell said that his daughter rang liquid out of her hoodie in an attempt to stave off dehydration.

“She was in excruciating pain. She was screaming out for help. She could hear cars going by, but they couldn't see her from the road,” her father added.

open image in gallery Brieonna Cassell (second from right) is due to undergo surgery on Wednesday after sustaining severe injuries to her legs, her family said ( GoFundMe )

Cassell’s family joined rescue teams and had been searching for the mom for six days when Johnny Martinez, who was operating drainage equipment nearby, spotted a vehicle on Tuesday, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Martinez contacted his supervisor Jeremy Vanderwell, who also happens to be a local volunteer fire chief.

“‘That's you?’ I said, ‘Your family's been looking for you.’ I said, ‘There are posts everywhere on social media.’ I said, ‘I can't believe you've been in this long,’” he told the local news station.

Cassell was rescued and flown to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Her family said she had suffered severe injuries to her legs – which she could potentially lose – along with her ribs and wrist.

The woman was placed in the ICU and is expected to undergo surgery on Wednesday.

“Don't lose hope. Don't give up. We had thought the worst. It had gone through our minds so many times, but thank God,” Caldwell said.