Pope Leo’s childhood home in Chicago sells for nearly double the asking price

Pope Leo XIV’s childhood home in Chicago has just sold – and for well over the initial asking price.

Long before taking up residence in the Apostolic Palace this May, the pontiff – then known as Robert Prevost – grew up in a modest two-story, three-bedroom home in the south Chicago suburb of Dolton, Illinois.

This week, the house on E. 142nd Place was sold to the village of Dolton at about 70 percent above the initial asking price, Steve Budzik, the agent representing the seller, told Bloomberg.

The sale rounds off the home’s journey since being placed on the market in January, months before Prevost, 69, emerged from the conclave as pope.

The house was originally listed earlier this year for $219,000 after a local property developer bought it for $66,000 to renovate.

open image in gallery The modest three-bedroom home sold for nearly double the asking price. ( REUTERS )

After Leo stunned Americans and was elected pope on May 8, the seller pulled the home from the market and later announced a luxury auction, with a $250,000 opening bid.

The village of Dolton ended up purchasing the property for $375,000, Budzik said. The average house price in Dolton is about $179,000, according to Realtor.com.

The village hopes to work with the Archdiocese of Chicago to turn the house into a landmark and “a meaningful and valuable asset to our community.”

“I’m happy for the village,” Budzik said. “I think they were the best buyer for that property, and it’s great for win for them.”

open image in gallery Pope Leo stunned Americans after emerging from the conclave in May as head of the Catholic church ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The village had previously considered using eminent domain to take ownership of Leo’s former home before completing a deal to purchase the property this week.

The Dolton board voted unanimously on July 1 to take control of the property with members calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to do the home “justice.”

“We can either seize this moment and move it forward, or we can let that moment go to an investor,” Dolton Mayor Jason House said at the board meeting.

Photos from the village of Dolton’s Facebook page last week show contractors doing work on the property’s roof.

“The Pope’s House continues to draw in people, bringing new energy and attention to our village,” the caption read.

open image in gallery Work had already begun on the property's roof before the village of Dolton finalized the purchase ( Village of Dolton/Facebook )

Leo’s grounded demeanor is often traced back to his modest upbringing in the suburbs of Chicago’s South Side.

He spent his early years in Dalton living with his parents and his elder brothers, Louis and John, with his upbringing rooted in Catholic faith and Midwestern values.

The world’s most famous White Sox fan attended local schools and was heavily involved in his parish from a young age. Some of those who went to St. Rita High School with the pontiff affectionately refer to him as “Father Bob.”