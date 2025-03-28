Customer launches GoFundMe for 81-year-old waitress who can’t afford to retire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania resident Tamie Konzier visited the restaurant Eat’n Park in Ross Township — not knowing she was about to change someone’s life forever.

Konzier visited the restaurant with her 10-year-old son, Leo, when she met Betty, an 81-year-old waitress. Konzier posted a video to TikTok after she overheard Betty tell another table she was still working because her social security — just over $900 a month — couldn’t cover her expenses.

“Any proceeds I get from this video on the TikTok creative rewards program, I will come back and give to her,” Konzier told her 140,000 followers. “I have $40 in my purse, so that's what I'm gonna leave her for tip.”

The video went viral in a matter of hours, garnering more than 7 million views as of Friday afternoon.

Soon afterward, Konzier launched a GoFundMe with a goal of $25,000. Community members have donated more than $250,000 as of Friday afternoon.

open image in gallery Tamie Konzier launched a GoFundMe for Betty, pictured, an 81-year-old waitress who can't afford to retire ( @tamie.lynn/TikTok )

"I'm so happy for her," Konzier told local outlet WTAE. "I just think it's great that people have compassion for her, and it's reached so many people and so many people have donated. I feel great for her."

Konzier filmed herself speaking to Betty, who was just out of shot. The 81-year-old told Leo and Konzier to “enjoy life” because “it goes fast.”

“Yeah, that's what she said,” Konzier recounted to WTAE. “I, of course, was surprised. And like, that makes you want to cry even more.”

open image in gallery Konzier posted a TikTok about Betty that gained 7 million views in just days. The GoFundMe has already raised more than $250,000 ( @tamie.lynn/TikTok )

Additional donations have poured in via Venmo, bringing the total for Betty even higher, WTAE reports.

Konzier retained a lawyer to ensure the $250,000 is set aside in a trust fund for Betty, she revealed in a Friday afternoon social media post.

“The lawyer I got is going to do it in a way that it does not affect social security or Medicaid,” she said. “He advised me to not turn [the GoFundMe] off, it’s doing really well.”

“There’s no end date on the GoFundMe,” she continued. “As long as the video keeps going viral and people keep contributing to Betty’s retirement, I am going to keep it up.”