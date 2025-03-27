Joshua Blackledge: Tributes pour in as rising TikTok star dies, aged 16
Social media star was said to have an ‘energetic spirit’ with a love for the outdoors
TikTok star Joshua Blackledge has died, aged 16.
Blackledge, who had over one million followers on the social media platform, died at his home in Newport, North Carolina, on 18 March according to his obituary. A cause of death has not been revealed.
The influencer, username @f30joshh, was rising in popularity and often shared content featuring his girlfriend Emmie Gillikin, as well as his love for his BMW and new white truck. He was a junior student at West Carteret High School and was “involved in wrestling and track”.
“He had a passion for the outdoors and loved being around water, whether fishing or boating with friends,” the tribute posted on Noe Brooks Funeral Home website read. “He also had a love for cars and trucks.”
It continued: “At home, Joshua liked helping his mom with cooking, gardening, and yard work. He had an energetic spirit and was known for his entertaining nature, often impressing others with backflips.
“Joshua will be remembered by those who knew him for his enthusiasm and love for life. May his memory bring comfort to all who mourn his passing.”
His followers were left in shock at the news.
“There’s no way,” wrote one person. “I’m praying for Emmie. Rest in peace Josh”.
Another wrote: “It's crazy bro passed away at a young age”.
Blackledge and his girlfriend had just celebrated their eight-month anniversary, according to posts on TikTok.
She wrote a tribute shortly after his death, saying: “Missing this sweet boy right now. Never would’ve thought I would have been here without you. Josh showed me what love really was even [though] I’m very young. He never failed to put a smile on my face no matter how mad I was at him. Even after these past couple days nothing seems real and I’m feeling all the emotions.”
He is survived by his parents, Jonathan and Jackie Blackledge, and his brother, Josiah Blackledge.
Both his brother Josiah and his girlfriend Emmie appear to have deactivated their social media accounts.
A “celebration of life” event was held on 23 March at Camp Albemarle, Newport in his memory.
