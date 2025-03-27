Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TikTok star Joshua Blackledge has died, aged 16.

Blackledge, who had over one million followers on the social media platform, died at his home in Newport, North Carolina, on 18 March according to his obituary. A cause of death has not been revealed.

The influencer, username @f30joshh, was rising in popularity and often shared content featuring his girlfriend Emmie Gillikin, as well as his love for his BMW and new white truck. He was a junior student at West Carteret High School and was “involved in wrestling and track”.

“He had a passion for the outdoors and loved being around water, whether fishing or boating with friends,” the tribute posted on Noe Brooks Funeral Home website read. “He also had a love for cars and trucks.”

It continued: “At home, Joshua liked helping his mom with cooking, gardening, and yard work. He had an energetic spirit and was known for his entertaining nature, often impressing others with backflips.

“Joshua will be remembered by those who knew him for his enthusiasm and love for life. May his memory bring comfort to all who mourn his passing.”

His followers were left in shock at the news.

“There’s no way,” wrote one person. “I’m praying for Emmie. Rest in peace Josh”.

Another wrote: “It's crazy bro passed away at a young age”.

open image in gallery Blackledge was 16-years-old at the time of his detah ( TikTok/f30joshh )

Blackledge and his girlfriend had just celebrated their eight-month anniversary, according to posts on TikTok.

She wrote a tribute shortly after his death, saying: “Missing this sweet boy right now. Never would’ve thought I would have been here without you. Josh showed me what love really was even [though] I’m very young. He never failed to put a smile on my face no matter how mad I was at him. Even after these past couple days nothing seems real and I’m feeling all the emotions.”

He is survived by his parents, Jonathan and Jackie Blackledge, and his brother, Josiah Blackledge.

Both his brother Josiah and his girlfriend Emmie appear to have deactivated their social media accounts.

A “celebration of life” event was held on 23 March at Camp Albemarle, Newport in his memory.