A MAGA activist issued a blunt response to Elon Musk after the billionaire chimed in on the Democrats' shock victory in a Pennsylvania state senate election.

Democratic candidate James Malone defeated Republican Josh Parsons by less than one percent of the vote in a tightly-run race in the state’s 36th district. The Democratic victory in the northern Lancaster County race does not change Republican control of the state’s Senate.

Scott Presler, the conservative political activist who took credit for helping Trump turn Pennsylvania red, appeared to show his dissatisfaction with Musk after asking Republicans for assistance in the district.

The activist posted a screenshot of The New York Times projection late Tuesday showing Malone leading Parsons 26,951 votes to 26,469.

“I asked for help in Pennsylvania & no one helped us,” he tweeted. “482 votes,” he added, referring to the slim voting margins between the two candidates.

“Damn,” Musk, a MAGA megadonor who spent more than $290 million supporting Trump and his Republican allies during the 2024 election cycle, said in the thread just after midnight on Wednesday. In late August, Musk made a $1 million donation to a Presler’s PAC Early Vote Action.

Presler issued a blunt response, punctuated by a full stop: “Yes.”

An hour earlier, Presler replied to one of his X posts, which Musk had previously commented on last week, asking to speak with the tech billionaire.

“Dear Elon. We ended up losing this seat by 482 votes. I tried to warn people. Let’s have a discussion. We don’t have a lot of help,” Presler wrote.

open image in gallery Scott Pesler had repeatedly asked Republicans for ‘help’ in a tightly-run race in the state’s 36th senatorial district ( AFP/Getty )

Musk has yet to respond to Presler’s second message.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pelser tweeted that “an Illinois-based democrat PAC poured $100,000 into” Malone’s campaign. “Republicans, where are you?” he added.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin celebrated Malone’s expected victory and said that his party is “coming” for the president.

“Democrats just SHATTERED a 40-year Republican stronghold in Pennsylvania’s State Senate!,” he tweeted Tuesday evening. “In a +15 Trump district, no less! This is a WARNING, Donald Trump—we’re fired up, we’re mobilized, and we’re COMING FOR YOU!”

In November, President Donald Trump cruised to victory in the district by 15 points. Pesler has repeatedly taken credit for helping Trump win Pennslyvania.

open image in gallery Elon Musk has been criticized by Scott Presler after the MAGA activist called on support for a key Pennslyvania state Senate race ( AP )

Ryan Aument, the Republican candidate in the 2022 state legislative election, ran unopposed.

Augment’s seat was left open after he stepped down from his senatorial duties to become the state director for Pennslyvania Senator Dave McCormick in December.