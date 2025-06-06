Papa John’s makes popular limited-time pizza a permanent menu option
The pizza offering was first introduced five years ago.
Papa John's is making a popular limited-time menu item named after basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal a permanent offering.
The fittingly extra-large pizza, dubbed the Shaq-a-Roni, is cut into eight foldable, shareable slices. The restaurant launched it in 2020.
The 7-foot-1 NBA Hall-of-Famer O’Neal owns nine Papa John's restaurants as a franchisee. He also serves as a brand ambassador for the restaurant and is on the company’s board of directors.
“Now, fans can enjoy this bold, cheesy masterpiece anytime they crave it,” the restaurant said in a statement.
O’Neal said: “The Shaq-a-Roni isn’t just a pizza — it’s a slam dunk. I’m pumped that it’s now here to stay. It’s big, it’s delicious, and it brings people together — just like pizza should.”
To celebrate the occasion, O’Neal is sending pizzas to organizations that support youth entrepreneurship and leadership in communities nearest and dearest to him, which include Orlando, Miami, Los Angeles, Baton Rouge, Las Vegas and Atlanta.
“At Papa John's, we’re elevating the classics that have set us apart to deliver even more value to our customers,” said Papa John's Chief Marketing Officer Jenna Bromberg.
“Since it was first introduced five years ago, the Shaq-a-Roni has offered the craveable flavors pizza fans can find only at Papa John's. Now, it’s here to deliver XL-sized value every day!”
The pizza is now available year-round at $15.99 across Papa John's locations.
