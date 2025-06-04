Doritos and Skittles could carry ‘not recommended for human consumption’ warning labels in certain parts of the US
More than 40 ingredients would require warning labels on the products’ packaging starting in 2027, if a new bill is signed into law
Some of America’s favorite snacks may be banned in certain parts of the U.S. if the packaging does not warn about certain ingredients.
New legislation in Texas would warn consumers in the state about ingredients that are “not recommended for human consumption” in other countries, but still allowed in the U.S., Bloomberg reported.
More than 40 ingredients, from synthetic food dyes to bleached flour, would require warning labels on the products’ packaging starting in 2027, if the bill is signed into law.
The legislation would affect snacks and candies such as Nacho Cheese Doritos, Little Bites Chocolate Chip Muffins, Skittles, M&Ms and Sour Patch Kids Watermelon, as well as breakfast cereals and sodas such as Froot Loops, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Mountain Dew.
If the bill is signed by Governor Greg Abbott, it would affect snacks sold statewide. This could also open the door for a nationwide switch-up. Bloomberg reported that companies forced to comply with state regulations often chose to roll out changes across the whole country to streamline production.
Abbott has less than 20 days to sign the bill, and it’s unclear whether he will.
His press secretary, Andrew Mahaleris, told Bloomberg before the bill was sent to the governor: “Abbott will continue to work with the legislature to ensure Texans have access to healthy foods to care for themselves and their families and will thoughtfully review any legislation they send to his desk.”
If the bill is signed into law, there are instances when the state-mandated labeling won’t be required: if the Food and Drug Administration or Department of Agriculture deems an ingredient safe, restricts its use or bans it after September 1.
Industry groups and companies, including food and drink makers and retail giant Walmart, had sent a letter to Texas lawmakers “in strong opposition” to the bill.
“As it’s written, the food labeling provision in this bill casts an incredibly wide net — triggering warning labels on everyday grocery items based on assertions that foreign governments have banned such items, rather than on standards established by Texas regulators or by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” read the letter, which had circulated on social media.
The letter warned that this potential change “could destabilize local and regional economies at a time when businesses are already fighting to keep prices down, maintain inventory, and avoid layoffs.”
If the bill did get signed into law, it would be a win for not only Texas lawmakers but Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal critic of certain chemicals in food like synthetic dyes. Supporters of the Texas bill have claimed that Kennedy backs the legislation, Bloomberg reported.
According to the outlet, Texas Representative Lacey Hull claimed she received a call from the HHS secretary when it passed.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments