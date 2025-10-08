Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 29-year-old suspect has been arrested and accused of “maliciously starting” the deadly Palisades Firethat killed a dozen people earlier this year.

The complaint against Jonathan Rinderknecht alleges that he started a fire on New Year's Day, that turned into one of the most destructive fires in Los Angeles history.

The fire in the Pacific Palisades area destroyed over 6,800 buildings and killed 12 people on January 7. It was not fully contained until January 31.

Announcing the news on X Wednesday, Bill Essayli, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, said that among the evidence collected from Rinderknecht’s digital devices was an image he generated on ChatGPT depicting a burning city.

open image in gallery Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, has been accused of 'maliciously' starting the Palisades Fire ( X/Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli )

open image in gallery Chat GPT pics allegedly produced by Jonathan Rinderknecht of burning cities ( X/U.S. District Attorney's office )

“While we cannot undo the damage and destruction that was done, we hope his arrest and the charges against him bring some measure of justice to the victims of this horrific tragedy,” Essayli wrote.

Rinderknecht's initial appearance is scheduled for today at 1:30 p.m. EDT in U.S. District Court in Orlando.

A joint press conference, held by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Los Angeles Police Department, took place 9 a.m. P.T. Wednesday.

open image in gallery The fire in the Pacific Palisades area of LA destroyed 6,800 buildings and killed 12 people on January 7 ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The Palisades blaze and the nearby Eaton Fire burned for days reducing entire neighborhoods to rubble and ash ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

An outside review released in September found that a lack of resources and outdated policies for sending emergency alerts led to delayed evacuation warnings.

The report, commissioned by Los Angeles County supervisors, said a series of weaknesses, including “outdated policies, inconsistent practices and communications vulnerabilities,” hampered the county’s response.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the Palisades blaze or the Eaton Fire, which broke out the same day in the community of Altadena and killed 18 people.

open image in gallery A brush fire burns near homes in Pacific Palisades, California on January 7 ( David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the Palisades blaze or the Eaton Fire, which broke out the same day in the community of Altadena and killed 18 people. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Both fires burned for days, reducing entire neighborhoods to rubble and ash and ultimately spread across more than 40,000 acres – larger than the land area of Washington D.C. – with the flames having been fanned by a fierce windstorm known as the Santa Ana winds.

The economic losses from the fires may reach $275 billion, according to previous estimates.