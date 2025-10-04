The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The Los Angeles City Hall was evacuated Friday afternoon after a man drove onto its steps with a note that appeared to be addressed to President Donald Trump.

Officers received reports of a suspicious vehicle and responded to the building just after 4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man barricaded himself inside the car and displayed hand-written signs that read “Don’t Want To Hurt No Body” and “I NEED UR HELP D TRUMP U.S. VET,” KTLA reports. The driver also appeared to be holding an oxygen tank.

A SWAT team tried to establish communication with the driver, an adult male, after he refused to leave the vehicle, the LAPD said. After a two-hour standoff, the driver was seen getting out of the car and walking toward officers with his arms raised. He was taken into police custody “without further incident,” the LAPD said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries following the crash, police said ( AP Photo/Jaimie Ding )

There were no immediate reports of injuries, according to police. The surrounding streets and freeway off-ramps were also closed as officials responded to the scene, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she was briefed on the incident and that City Hall had been evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.” She later confirmed the suspect is in custody, and that a bomb squad responded to the scene.

“Thank you to all of the brave first responders who safely resolved this situation with compassion and urgency,” she wrote on X.

Police have yet to release the identity of the driver.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

With additional reporting by the Associated Press.