The ex-fiance of New York Magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi has claimed she told him sordid details of her affair with Robert F Kennedy Jr after breaking off their engagement, including that the once-presidential hopeful wanted to “impregnate” her.

Ryan Lizza, chief Washington correspondent for Politico, accused Nuzzi of “catastrophically reckless behavior” during the year-long affair that ultimately led to their high-profile breakup.

In early October, New York Magazine announced that Nuzzi, 31, had been placed on leave after disclosing a “personal relationship” with “a former subject” relevant to the election. The “subject” was later revealed to be 70-year-old RFK Jr, who is married to actress Cheryl Hines.

The following week the writer accused Lizza of orchestrating a blackmail campaign against her in an attempt to “destroy my life, career, and reputation.”

But in new court filings - filed this week by Lizza and obtained by CNN - Lizza painted RFK Jr as a manipulative figure, who drove the couple apart with his “disturbing relationship” with Nuzzi.

RFK Jr had told Nuzzi that he wanted to “possess,” “control” and “impregnate” her, according to the documents. Lizza said Nuzzi had told him details about the relationship after he broke off their engagement in August.

“Almost everything I know about her affair comes directly from Ms. Nuzzi herself,” Lizza said, per CNN.

In her lawsuit, Nuzzi claimed that her fiance had stolen a personal electronic device from her, was hacking her devices, then anonymously sending personal information – some of which may have been “doctored” – about her to the media.

She claimed Lizza also threatened her with violence “to assume his share of financial responsibility” for a joint book contract they had, CNN reported at the time.

Lizza’s filing denied that he threatened Nuzzi, hacked her electronics, or stalked her, adding that he also did not disclose her relationship with Kennedy to her editors at New York Magazine.

Lizza’s new court filings accuse RFK (pictured) as a manipulative figure, who drove the couple apart with his ‘disturbing relationship’ with Nuzzi ( REUTERS )

A more substantive court hearing, which could include evidence and witness testimony, is reportedly set for mid-November.

An anonymous representative for Nuzzi said in a statement provided to CNN that Lizza is still attempting to “harass and humiliate” Nuzzi. “Filings such as this, full of salacious and irrelevant claims that we will not dignify with a response, further his efforts, as described in her initial filing for the protective order,” the representative said.

“Her only objective in seeking intervention from law enforcement and the court is to ensure her safety and be left alone,” the statement provided to CNN on Tuesday said.

The couple became engaged in 2022 but broke up after Nuzzi’s relationship with RFK Jr was made public. She had been writing a piece on RFK Jr at the time.

After New York Magazine’s announcement that she was being placed on leave, Nuzzi released a statement denying the relationship with RFK Jr was physical.

In the two weeks since the affair became public, three more women have emerged with claims of having been involved romantically over the past year with RFK Jr. All three knew him through the notorious advocacy group he founded, Children’s Health Defense, which contends, among other things, that 5G wireless technology causes cancer, infertility and ADHD.