Three more women claim they had affairs in past year with RFK Jr.

Three more women have emerged with claims of having been involved romantically over the past year with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the longshot third-party presidential candidate who recently abandoned his darkhorse campaign to stump for Donald Trump’s chaotic bid to retake the White House.

Kennedy, who is married to actress Cheryl Hines, is presently embroiled in a scandal over a reported affair he carried on with New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi, who was herself engaged to Politico journalist Ryan Lizza until news broke of her sordid relationship with the erstwhile environmental lawyer and notorious anti-vaxxer.

According to Mediaite , the latest trio know Kennedy through the notorious advocacy group he founded, Children’s Health Defense, which contends, among other things, that 5G wireless technology causes cancer, infertility, and ADHD and began texting with one another following the emergence of the Nuzzi allegations.

“There are a number of women in the ‘health freedom’ movement who thought of themselves as Bobby’s only one, and I’m quite sure they are angry and shocked to find out they weren’t,” a source told Mediaite. “After talking to some of these women, I think what he does is just love bombs them. He makes them feel important, even tells them he loves them, and so they all feel special and wanted.”

A Kennedy spokesperson did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment on Thursday.

Olivia Nuzzi and Ryan Lizza at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner After Party. The couple got engaged in 2022 but have since broken up, Lizza revealed in a statement after her affair with RFK Jr was exposed ( Getty Images for CBS News )

Kennedy made “a clumsy pass” at Nuzzi when she interviewed him for a feature story last fall, the New York Post reported . The two soon started having “incredible” FaceTime sex, according to the outlet, which said Nuzzi, 31, raved to friends about the 70-year-old political scion’s “stamina.” (Kennedy has denied ever being sexually involved with Nuzzi.)

But the latest revelations supposedly have Kennedy aides concerned that his philandering ways may harm his relationship with Trump, who had unprotected sex with a porn star while his third wife was pregnant with the couple’s first child. As the twice-impeached former president battles criminal charges over his attempt to steal the 2020 election, he and his team are apparently “concerned” that Kennedy’s affairs may turn off the suburban women whose votes Trump has been courting.

“Right now, they are waiting to see if the news cycle will blow over, but it won’t, which has Trump reconsidering Bobby’s value,” the Mediaite source said.

Donald Trump, who had unprotected sex with Stormy Daniels while his wife was pregnant, is reportedly “concerned” about RFK Jr.’s extramarital dalliances ( AFP via Getty Images )

Kennedy’s alleged wandering eye pose problems for his own future in a Trump administration, if the onetime game show host and newly-minted felon manages to get reelected, according to attorney Greg Rinckey, a former Army JAG whose practice is focused on government security clearances.

“[People who have had] affairs cannot get a security clearance at higher level government appointment jobs because they can be used as blackmail,” one GOP operative told Mediaite.

It is unclear how many affairs in total Kennedy has had. The brainworm survivor kept a running tally of his numerous conquests while married to first wife Mary Richardson, who died by suicide in 2012, according to the Post. For his part, Kennedy has reportedly painted himself as a victim, describing his assignations as “muggings” and railing against his own “lust demons.”

Meanwhile, Nuzzi earlier this week petitioned for a no-contact order against Lizza, which a Washington, D.C., Superior Court judge granted. In her application, Nuzzi claimed Lizza, 50, vowed to “destroy” her life over the Kennedy affair.

“I am saddened that my ex-fiancée would resort to making a series of false accusations against me as a way to divert attention from her own personal and professional failings,” Lizza told CNN in a statement . “I emphatically deny these allegations and I will defend myself against them vigorously and successfully.”

Nuzzi and Lizza have both been placed on leave by their respective publications.