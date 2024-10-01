Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



New York Magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi has accused her ex-fiance Ryan Lizza of orchestrating a blackmail campaign against her, following revelations that she had a personal relationship with Robert F Kennedy Jr.

In a court filing in mid-August, Nuzzi claimed that Lizza had “explicitly threatened to make public personal information about me to destroy my life, career, and reputation—a threat he has since carried out.”

The accusations were made by Nuzzi in a filing this week and before a judge in Washington DC’s Superior Court. Lizza has reportedly denied the allegations.

It comes after New York Magazine The publication announced last week that Nuzzi, 31, had been placed on leave after disclosing a “personal relationship” with “a former subject” relevant to the election. The “subject” was later revealed that to be 70-year-old RFK Jr, who is married to the actor Cheryl Hines.

After filing the lawsuit, Nuzzi was granted a temporary no contact order agains Lizza on Tuesday, CNN reported. She was also granted a request to have police escort her when she attempts to get her possessions back from Lizza.

Nuzzi and Lizza at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner After Party ( Getty Images for CBS News )

According to the lawsuit, citing the court documents, Nuzzi said she believes Lizza began the alleged harassment at the beginning of July, as a way to blackmail her back into a relationship with RFK Jr – was not named directly in the suit.

By the next month, Lizza allegedly stole a personal electronic device from her, was hacking her devices, then anonymously sending personal information – some of which may have been “doctored” – about her to the media.

She claimed Lizza impersonated “an anonymous campaign operative” to give a political campaign information that would hurt her further, according to the court records.

In her court filing, Nuzzi said Lizza also threatened her with violence “to assume his share of financial responsibility” for a joint book contract they had, CNN reported.

Lizza was reportedly not present for the proceedings on Tuesday, but later released a statement to the outlet.

“I am saddened that my ex-fiancée would resort to making a series of false accusations against me as a way to divert attention from her own personal and professional failings. I emphatically deny these allegations and I will defend myself against them vigorously and successfully,” he said.

Last week Nuzzi admotted to having a ‘personal relationship’ with former presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr ( Getty Images )

The couple became engaged in 2022 but broke up since Nuzzi’s relationship with RFK Jr was made public. She had been writing a piece on the attorney and vaccine conspiracy theorist at the time.

After New York Magazine’s announcement that she was being placed on leave, Nuzzi released a statement denying the relationship with RFK Jr was physical.

“Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal,” she said. “During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source.

She added: “The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”

A Kennedy spokesperson told The New York Times that he had met Nuzzi “once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece.”