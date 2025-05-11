Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police pulled two bodies from the rubble of a New Jersey house that erupted in flames early Sunday.

Officers responded to the home in Gloucester County around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Two bodies were pulled from the wreckage caused by what police said is an “intense fire,” NBC 10 Philadelphia reports.

The bodies removed were a man and a woman, but police have yet to release any further identifying information.

The fire was so intense that some neighbors believed it was an explosion.

open image in gallery The bodies have yet to be publicly identified ( NBC 10 Philadelphia )

Susan Pinto told NBC 10 she was watching TV with her boyfriend when she heard a blast and saw flames shooting out of the home. She then called 911.

"I was terrified, absolutely terrified," Pinto said. "Because, I never heard an explosion like that in my life and it just was, the house was, basically, burning to the ground very, very quickly."

Neighbor Jimmy Gibson told 6 ABC he heard “a real loud boom.”

"The whole house was in flames already, that fast as soon as the explosion happened. I called 911 as I was walking out the house,” he said.

The blaze also damaged the nearby home of Jill Rauf, who told ABC her husband and their dog escaped safely.

"The flames were.. I've never seen anything like that before,” Rauf said. “Engulfed. The house was engulfed.”

Several agencies are investigating, including the Washington Township Police Department's Detective Bureau, Washington Township Fire Investigators, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, and the New Jersey Division of Fire Marshal.