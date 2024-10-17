Mom and her one-year-old daughter die in house fire while on family vacation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A heartbroken community is remembering a preschool teacher and her one-year-old daughter who were both killed during a fire at their vacation rental over the weekend.

Around 10:40 p.m. on October 13, New York State Police responded to a home in Clinton, New York.

A man was outside the home and said two children and their mother were inside, according to police. Firefighters went into the home and found Shannon Hubbard, 35, her one-year-old daughter, Maggie, and her three-year-old son inside.

Hubbard and Maggie died as a result of the fire .

The 35-year-old mom worked as a preschool teacher at Chatham Elementary School in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and the family was taking a vacation in New York when the fire started.

Hubbard’s husband, John and the three-year-old were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to CapeCod.com . John is a police officer in Dennis, Massachusetts.

It’s unclear what started the blaze.

Shannon Hubbard, 35, and her one-year-old daughter died in a house fire at their vacation rental in New York ( The Greg Hill Foundation )

The Monomoy School District released a statement after the teacher’s heartbreaking death.

“This loss will undoubtedly be shocking and painful for our school community. We will have support teams and counselors at our elementary schools tomorrow, trained to help with the needs of students, staff, and families at difficult times such as this,” Superintendent Scott Carpenter told parents.

“We are incredibly saddened by this loss and will make every effort to provide help as needed. As we support Shannon’s family during this time, we will share any information that they wish about services or remembrances.”

John’s police department also released a statement after the tragic incident.

“On behalf of the entire Dennis Police Department, I convey my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family of Patrolman John Hubbard over the tragic loss of his wife, Shannon Hubbard, and 1-year-old daughter, Margaret “Maggie” Hubbard last weekend,” Chief John Brady said.

“The men and women of the Dennis Police Department are mourning this heartbreaking news. Patrolman Hubbard is a valued member of our department and community, and more importantly our friend. We extend our deepest sympathies to him and his family.