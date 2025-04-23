Raging 8,500-acre New Jersey wildfire forces evacuation of thousands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A brush fire erupted in New Jersey Tuesday, exploding from a patch of flame to 8,500 acres, and forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents.

The Jones Road Wildfire is burning near South Jersey’s Barnegat Township in Ocean County, and has since spread to the Pine Barrens area.

Officials have shut down roughly 17 miles of the state’s busiest highway, the Garden State Parkway, near Waretown because of the blaze.

The fire was just 5 percent contained as of Tuesday at 8 p.m. It was first reported Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area. The cause of the blaze was not yet known. An investigation is ongoing.

Emergency crews gather near the Jones Road Wildfire in New Jersey ( Gloucester County Emergency Management )

Officials have issued mandatory evacuation orders for 3,000 residents as the fire threatens an estimated 1,300 buildings.

Some 13,000 people in the area are also without power, according to Jersey Central Power and Light, after the Forest Fire Service asked the agency to de-energize all lines in and out of the area.

No injuries were reported as of Tuesday evening.

Winds have “been in favor of the vast majority of the NJ population” and are blowing smoke “eastward toward the Atlantic Ocean,” Gloucester County Emergency Management said in a statement.

“Our hearts & prayers are with all of those affected, and to the statewide personnel that have responded to assist,” the agency said.

Fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews drawing personnel from multiple communities were on the scene battling the blaze. Local officials have opened a shelter at Southern Regional High School.

New Jersey is under a drought warning, with “well-below average precipitation throughout the winter,” the state said in a news release last month.

Approximately 7,000 acres of New Jersey’s forests burn each year, with Tuesday’s fire already surpassing the yearly average.