Residents of one New Jersey town are dealing with a chaotic situation after a dump truck sent to repair a sinkhole was swallowed by another nearby collapse, trapping the vehicle and prompting a state of emergency locally.

The second collapse occurred Tuesday just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Summit Avenue and Lewis Street in Phillipsburg, town officials told WFMZ. The intersection had already been closed following an earlier sinkhole that appeared Monday, around 20 feet away.

Authorities said the dump truck was delivering asphalt as part of authorized repair work when the ground gave way. The driver sustained minor injuries, WFMZ reports.

The second collapse also damaged a water main, leaving roughly 20 Aqua New Jersey utility customers without service. Repairs were paused Wednesday as the sinkhole continues to expand, and as of Wednesday evening, the truck had still not been removed.

Residents in the area described the scene as frightening and frustrating. Desiree Page, who evacuated her home, said she was left without heat. “Honestly, I am still in shock – that is not something you hear at all,” Page told NBC New York. “There’s no anything. I have kids. There’s no heat, no water, nothing – they’re telling everyone to head out if they need to.”

A second sinkhole opened Tuesday on a Phillipsburg, New Jersey, street, just 20 to 30 feet from an earlier collapse that had already closed the intersection ( NBC New York )

Electricity has been restored to most homes, though a few remain without water. Some areas are experiencing reduced water pressure while crews continue repairs, the Town of Phillipsburg said Thursday morning in a Facebook post.

Police issued an optional evacuation for homes on the street out of concern that the sinkhole might be larger than initially assessed.

The Town of Phillipsburg declared a state of local emergency Tuesday, allowing officials to access additional resources to assess the area and plan necessary repairs. Crews continue to monitor the sinkhole as the dump truck reportedly remains lodged in place.

Officials urge pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Radar technology will be used to determine the stability of nearby roads, determining whether further evacuations will be required.

“Our primary focus remains the safety of our residents and the workers on site. Every effort is being made to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible,” the Town of Phillipsburg’s Facebook post read.

Residents should report any roadway changes, like sinking or sudden depressions, to the Phillipsburg Police Department.

The Independent has contacted the Town of Phillipsburg and the Phillipsburg Police Department for additional comment.