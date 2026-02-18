Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Over the course of 10 weeks, lawyers for Justice Department violated roughly 50 orders from a judge overseeing an immigration case, a lawyer for the U.S. Attorney’s office in New Jersey said in a court filing last week.

Associate Deputy Attorney General Jordan Fox told New Jersey District Court Judge Michael Farbiarz that the violations ranged from missing hearing deadlines to late releases from custody and even one accidental removal to Peru, according to a document obtained by Politico.

In at least 17 instances Immigration and Customs Enforcement transferred a detainee out of New Jersey, despite judges issuing a no-transfer order, which require the detainee to remain in the state. Fox said these were done inadvertently due to “logistical delays in communicating.”

Fox said these violations were found across 547 habeas corpus petitions in immigration cases – or instances in which a person was challenging their detention.

open image in gallery Federal judges and prosecutors have described being overwhelmed with immigration habeas corpus cases due to the Trump administration's mass deportation push ( Getty Images )

Fox, who is reportedly the Trump administration’s pick to succeed ousted U.S. Attorney Alina Habba, was recognizant about the number of court violations in immigration cases and conveyed to the judge that the office, under her leadership, wanted to take a vigilant approach to complying with orders.

“We will continue to act with the utmost vigilance to prevent, self-report, and ensure compliance with court orders during this unprecedented period of immigration filings in one of the hardest hit districts in the country,” Fox wrote in a letter to the judge.

The Independent has asked the Department of Justice for comment.

Most of the violations appear to paint a chaotic picture of attorneys and court staff trying to keep up with filing deadlines and communication – missing deadlines by hours, scheduling bond hearings days late, transferring detainees before a court orders a no-transfer order or forgetting to release a detainee on-time.

The acknowledgement of mistakes echoes similar remarks from judges or even Justice Department lawyers across the country who have described difficulty managing an overwhelming number of habeas cases amid the Trump administration’s mass deportation push.

open image in gallery One of the most common court order violations noted by the New Jersey attorney were transfers of detainees after a judge had ordered the detainee to remain in the state ( REUTERS )

Earlier this month, a now-former federal prosecutor, Julie Le, described being on the brink of exhaustion while trying to keep up with immigration case in Minnesota.

“Sometime I wish you would just hold me in contempt, your honor, so that I can have a full 24 hours of sleep. I work days and night just because people (are) still in there,” Le told a federal judge during a hearing

“The system sucks. This job sucks. And I am trying every breath that I have so that I can get you what you need,” Le said. The administration later removed Le from her post.

Last month, a Minnesota federal judge found 96 violations of court orders across 74 cases in the first 28 days of the year.