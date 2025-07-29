Ex-Netflix employee sues streaming giant claiming she was fired after filing discrimination complaints

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former labor relations lawyer at Netflix has sued the streaming giant and two executives, claiming they discriminated against her and other employees and retaliated against her after she filed harassment complaints, leading to her wrongful termination.

Nhu-Y Phan, who worked at Netflix from May 2021 until her termination in September 2024, states that she and others experienced a hostile work environment while working under senior labor relations lawyer Ted Sinclair and Director of Labor Relations Jonah Cozien.

In her lawsuit, Phan, who is Asian American, alleges she and colleagues who are women of color experienced gender and racial discrimination under Sinclair by being consistently passed over for opportunities they were qualified for and left out of meetings.

Phan also alleges that Cozien sexually harassed her colleague, according to the lawsuit obtained by KTLA.

After Phan filed complaints against Sinclair and Cozien, she alleges the two retaliated against her by writing unusual negative performance reports, which ultimately led to her termination.

A spokesperson for Netflix said in a statement, “These claims lack merit and we intend to defend this matter vigorously.”

open image in gallery A former Netflix employee claims the streaming giant discriminated against her and other female employees of color ( Getty Images )

The Independent has reached out to Sinclair and Cozien for comment.

“Ms. Phan has been devastated both economically and emotionally by her wrongful discharge,” attorneys for Phan wrote in the complaint, filed in the California Superior Court in Los Angeles on July 21.

“Once a highly compensated professional with a sterling reputation, Ms. Phan faces an uphill battle finding comparable employment. The stress and humiliation of her termination, loss of income, and damaged reputation have been profound,” the complaint says.

In her lawsuit, Phan says there was a clear change in the way she was treated after she filed the discrimination and sexual harassment complaints against her supervisors.

The lawsuit states that Phan was well-paid and received glowing reviews. In her first few months working at the streaming giant, she received a $50k raise and was the lead labor relations person on multiple projects.

In her role, Phan became the go-to person for production and business affairs when people were seeking labor advice, such as payment for directors, performers, and below-the-line crew.

However, Phan says Sinclair, her then supervisor, began excluding Phan and other women of color from professional opportunities and giving those to other white employees who were less qualified. Phan alleges that at one point, Sinclair excluded her from negotiations between Netflix and the Directors Guild of America, despite Phan having previously worked under multiple executives at the DGA.

In her lawsuit, Phan says she raised at least eight verbal or written complaints about Sinclair. Eventually, she moved under Cozien’s supervision.

But Phan states she later reported Cozien for allegedly sexually harassing her female colleague, after the colleague informed Phan that Cozien had been making her “uncomfortable” by consistently asking her to get lunch, dinner, and after-work drinks – sometimes outside of work hours, such as when Cozien was on vacation with his family.

Phan alleged Cozien then became “hostile” toward her and revoked opportunities.

Her lawsuit states that Cozien “conspired” with Sinclair to have her fired, in part by writing a critical performance report.

Phan is requesting a jury trial and asking for an unknown amount in damages from Netflix, Sinclair, Cozien, and other unnamed Netflix employees.

“Netflix is a corporate bully that will do anything to avoid responsibility for its actions,” said Brian Olney, an attorney at Hadsell, Stormer, Renick, and Dai LLP representing Phan, in a statement obtained by KTLA.

The Independent has reached out to HSRD LLP for comment.

The law firm told KTLA that “Netflix repeatedly tried to silence Ms. Phan, first by firing her and then by suing her” by filing a lawsuit against her to compel arbitration.

“Nhu Phan had the courage to blow the whistle about Netflix executives who are discriminating against women of color and sexually harassing a female employee,” Olney said.