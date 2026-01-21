Archbishop says it would be ‘morally acceptable’ for troops to disobey orders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The archbishop responsible for the spiritual welfare of U.S. military personnel has stated that soldiers would be "morally acceptable" in disobeying orders that conflict with their conscience.

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, who oversees the church's work with the U.S. military and also chairs the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, expressed concern that service members might face "morally questionable" directives.

Speaking to BBC News on Sunday, Archbishop Broglio affirmed: "It would be morally acceptable to disobey that order but that's perhaps putting that individual in an untenable situation and that's my concern."

He did not, however, specify what he would deem a "morally questionable order."

His comments come as President Donald Trump has sought to deploy troops onto the streets of U.S. cities and threatens possible military action to take control of Greenland.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Trump told The New York Times he is constrained only by his "own morality."

The archbishop expressed concern over Trump's comments, suggesting that international law and one's own moral principles should go hand in hand.

He said it does not seem reasonable for the U.S. to attack and occupy Greenland, which is governed by Denmark, a NATO ally.

"It'd be one thing if the people of Greenland wanted to, wanted to be annexed, that would be one situation," Broglio said. "But taking it by force when we already have treaties there that allow for a military installation in Greenland? It doesn't seem necessary."

Broglio is the latest leader of the Catholic Church to raise concerns about Trump's demands. On Monday, three fellow archbishops decried the direction of U.S. foreign policy. Church leaders have also pushed back on the Trump administration's immigration agenda.

Six Democratic members of the U.S. Congress in a video last year reminded members of the military that it was their duty to reject unlawful orders, drawing reproach from the Trump administration, including a Pentagon decision to demote Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona from his rank of retired Navy captain.