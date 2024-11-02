Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Michael Keaton has issued a withering attack on Donald Trump in a stark message to voters days before polling day.

The actor famous for his roles in Beetlejuice and Batman made it very clear who he doesn’t think Americans should be supporting when they go to the polls on Tuesday in an Instagram clip he posted this week.

“The Republican candidate for the presidency is someone who lies and cheats, treats women horribly, mocks handicapped people calls war veterans who gave their lives ‘suckers and losers,’” Keaton says, adding he was raised by “two really great parents” in Western Pennsylvania.

His mother suffered a stroke that left her disabled when he was 18.

He continued: “When you go into that booth, before you check that box or punch that ballot, I want you to ask yourselves, is that how I would want my son or daughter to live?”

“Is that how your mother and father raised you? I don’t think so. He's not one of you, and I don't think you're like him.”

The actor made it very clear who he thinks voters should not support ( Getty )

In a video posted the day prior, Keaton discussed how Trump called late US Senator and Prisoner of War John McCain a loser after he lost to Former President Barack Obama in 2008.

While speaking at a campaign event in 2015, Trump said: “He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.”

Keaton reminded his Instagram followers of the remarks.

“Donald Trump calls him and women and men who gave their lives for Democracy, which we and myself included, take for granted. And if it’s gone, it ain’t coming back in my lifetime, trust me,” Keaton said.

“He calls them losers. He won’t visit the graveyards of these people who gave their lives. I’m sorry, this is no patriot. This is anything but a patriot. I’m grateful to all those people.”