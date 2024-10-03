Melania Trump’s publisher demanded $250,000 for interview about her memoir

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The book publishing company behind Melania Trump’smemoir reportedly asked CNN to pay $250,000 for an interview with the former First Lady ahead of the book release.

The news channel says Skyhorse Publishing sent an email containing demands for the huge “licensing fee” and a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) last week as the former First Lady promotes her forthcoming memoir, Melania.

CNN reported on Thursday it did not sign the agreement and days later received an email from the president and publisher of Skyhorse, saying the request was a mistake.

“Neither Melania nor anyone from her team knew anything about the NDA and the document that was sent reflected an internal miscommunication,” Lyons told CNN in a statement. “Had CNN signed an NDA, in the normal course of business, we would have approached Melania’s team to discuss [specifics of the interview].”

The Independent has asked Skyhorse Publishing and representatives for Melania for comment. CNN declined to comment.

Melania Trump, the former First Lady who is notoriously private, is releasing a memoir next week ( AFP via Getty Images )

It is typically frowned upon for news organizations to pay a public figure or former official for interviews or information. Melania’s status as a former First Lady and current spouse of a presidential candidate makes the request all the more eyebrow-raising.

As part of the interview deal, the book publisher asked CNN and any employee who worked on the interview to sign an NDA that would entitle Melania or the publisher to damages of “$100,000” for each breach.

CNN said the contract had designated signature lines for Lyons, Melania’s agent and CNN.

Additionally, Skyhorse Publishing sent a confidentiality agreement that described “any information obtained from any third party that the Publisher of Author treats as a proprietary and designates as Confidential Material” as well as the unpublished manuscript, verbal information, photos, letters and more.

Melania with JD Vance at the Republican National Convention ( AFP via Getty Images )

Though Skyhorse claims the request was sent as sent in error, the $250,000 asking price is consistent with other appearances Melania has made in the last year.

In April, Melania was paid $237,500 to speak at a Log Cabin Republicans event – though it is unclear who exactly paid the former First Lady for said appearance. She was also paid $250,000 for another speaking event with the group in December 2022.

In 2021, a super political action committee affiliated with Donald Trump paid Melania $155,000 for a “speaking engagement.”

Since leaving the White House in 2021, Melania has embarked on several entrepreneurial ventures. She’s released NFTs in her likeness, Christmas ornaments, jewelry and now a highly anticipated memoir.

The former First Lady has released videos teasing passages of the memoir, including her feelings on abortion rights, the assassination attempt on her husband, her son Barron Trump and more.

She also sat down with Fox News for an interview.

A spokesperson for Fox News said, “FOX News did not pay any fee whatsoever for the interviews conducted, including licensing fees for photos.”

Melania will be released on October 8.