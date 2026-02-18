Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday confessed he was “pretty bad” at portraying himself as “human” and “relatable,” admitting he tended to come off as “fake” and “cheesy” while testifying in court for the first time ever about Facebook’s alleged tendency to addict young users – which he denied.

The tech mogul pushed back strongly during questioning by attorney Mark Lanier, who is representing the plaintiff, a 20-year-old woman identified in legal filings only as “KGM,” seemingly contradicting prior testimony before Congress in which he insisted Meta did not set internal targets to ensure users spent as much time as possible on its platforms.

“If you are trying to say my testimony was not accurate, I strongly disagree with that,” Zuckerberg testified.

The landmark trial in Los Angeles Superior Court has been described as social media’s “Big Tobacco” moment, in which the industry will be at long last held to account for knowingly causing harm.

Lanier said in his opening statement nine days ago that KGM started using Instagram, which is owned by Meta, at age 9. Before she reached high school, KGM had posted nearly 300 videos online, Lanier said.

open image in gallery Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified for the first time ever on Wednesday on the alleged harms of social media on young people ( Getty Images )

KGM, now 20, brought her lawsuit against Meta in July 2023. Her mother tried to stop her from accessing social media, using a third-party app blocker, but KGM was able to get around it, her suit said.

It claimed that KGM was enticed into using Meta products 24 hours a day, developing an addiction of sorts. Further, Meta allegedly connected KGM with predatory adults she never would have met in real life, leading her to depression and acts of self-harm, according to the suit.

KGM’s lawsuit said her social media use has caused depression and suicidal ideation.

“In fact, it took KGM’s friends and family spamming and asking other Instagram users to report the persons targeting minor KGM for a two-week period before Meta did anything about the abuses, violation of terms and illegal conduct of which it, by then, had full knowledge,”' the suit said

Last week, Instagram head Adam Mosseri testified that he did not think people could become clinically “addicted” to social media. (Instagram is owned by Meta.)

The lawsuit brought by KGM, who lives in Chico, California, is widely considered to be a test case among more than 1,500 others that have been filed against social media companies. If KGM is successful, her victory could set a precedent holding tech companies liable for designing addictive products that hook young users and foment negative mental health outcomes.

open image in gallery Meta is accused of hooking underage users on its social media platforms, a charge CEO Mark Zuckerberg flatly denied in court testimony on Wednesday ( AFP via Getty Images )

Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that those under the age of 13 have never been allowed on Meta’s platforms, even though KGM said she started using the company’s offerings years earlier.

“I generally think that there are a set of people, potentially a meaningful number of people, who lie about their age in order to use our services,” Zuckerberg testified. “There’s a separate and very important question about enforcement, and it’s very difficult.”

“You expect a 9-year-old to read all of the fine print?” Zuckerberg was asked. “That’s your basis for swearing under oath that children under 13 are not allowed?”

Meta started asking users for their birthdates in late 2019.

Two-thirds of Americans have an unfavorable view of Zuckerberg, according to a February 2025 poll by the Pew Research Center, with just two percent saying they have “very favorable” feelings about him.

As Zuckerberg was about to pass through a metal detector at the courthouse on Wednesday, a security guard asked if he had any metal on him.

“I have a gold chain on,” he replied, according to the New York Post.

open image in gallery 'For the first time, a Meta CEO will have to sit before a jury, under oath, and explain why the company released a product its own safety teams warned were addictive and harmful to children,' attorney Matt Bergman of the Social Media Victims Law Center said ahead of Zuckerberg's appearance in court Wednesday ( Getty Images )

Zuckerberg’s testimony on Wednesday was the first time he has answered questions under oath about social media and child safety.

A Meta spokesperson told NBC News that the “evidence will show [KGM] faced many significant, difficult challenges well before she ever used social media.”

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg insisted he was “focused on building a community that is sustainable.”

“If you do something that’s not good for people, maybe they’ll spend more time [on the platform] short term, but if they’re not happy with it, they’re not going to use it over time,” he argued. “I’m not trying to maximize the amount of time people spend every month.”

Zuckerberg’s testimony has been a long time coming, according to attorney Matt Bergman of the Social Media Victims Law Center, which is representing more than 1,000 plaintiffs in proceedings against Meta.

“For the first time, a Meta CEO will have to sit before a jury, under oath, and explain why the company released a product its own safety teams warned were addictive and harmful to children," Bergman said ahead of Zuckerberg’s appearance. “They deserve the truth about what company executives knew. And they deserve accountability from the people who chose growth and engagement over the safety of their children.”

Zuckerberg has faced criticism for cozying up to President Donald Trump as the twice-impeached former president took office again in 2025, donating $1 million to the two-time president’s inauguration fund.