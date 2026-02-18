Meta trial explained: What’s at stake in case against Mark Zuckerberg’s platforms
- Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify Wednesday in a landmark social media trial over whether Meta's platforms intentionally addict and harm children.
- He will be questioned by lawyers representing a 20-year-old woman, KGM, who claims early social media engagement led to addiction, worsening her depression and suicidal ideation.
- The trial, involving Meta Platforms and Google's YouTube, is a bellwether case, meaning its outcome could influence thousands of similar lawsuits against social media companies.
- KGM’s argument, if successful, could sidestep the companies’ First Amendment shield and Section 230, which protects tech companies from liability for material posted on their platforms. Experts have drawn similarities to the Big Tobacco trials that led to a 1998 settlement requiring cigarette companies to pay billions in health care costs and restrict marketing targeting minors.
- Since it’s a civil lawsuit, how much a jury might award to KGM if they rule in her favor is unknown at this stage. Experts say the consequences could reach far beyond financial exposure, possibly altering the design and regulation standards for social media giants for years to come.
