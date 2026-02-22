Epstein survivor slams Les Wexner’s ‘abhorrent’ testimony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse has spoken out against billionaire Leslie Wexner, describing his recent deposition to members of Congress as “abhorrent.”

Wexner, the 88-year-old founder of retail conglomerate L Brands, sat for a nearly five-hour deposition Wednesday with members of the House Oversight Committee. Lawmakers subpoenaed Wexner after the latest release of the so-called Epstein files by the Department of Justice revealed new details about his relationship with the dead sex offender, who once worked as his financial adviser.

Appearing in the Epstein files does not imply wrongdoing, and Wexner has never been charged with a crime. Wexner has also denied knowing about Epstein’s criminal activity.

“I was naive, foolish, and gullible to put any trust in Jeffrey Epstein,” Wexner said in a statement ahead of the interview. “He was a con man. And while I was conned, I have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide.”

Maria Farmer, who said she was abused by Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell at Wexner’s estate decades ago, has now accused the retail mogul of “downplaying his relationship with Epstein” during his deposition.

open image in gallery Maria Farmer accused retail mogul Leslie Wexner of 'downplaying his relationship' with the dead sex offender during a recent deposition ( AP )

“I am glad Wexner’s deposition, this lever of power, is being used to try to achieve some accountability and justice for the many survivors whose trauma has for so long been ignored, dismissed, or discounted,” Farmer said in a statement shared with The Independent Saturday.

“Wexner’s reported downplaying of his relationship with Epstein is abhorrent, particularly given Maxwell’s own description of him as Epstein’s closest friend. I am also troubled by Wexner’s stated lack of knowledge about my abuse and suffering on his property,” she added.

Farmer said the abuse began 30 years ago.

“In the summer of 1996, I served as the artist-in-residence at Les Wexner’s estate. I was instructed to obtain a driver’s license using the address of Wexner’s home,” she said. “Later that summer, while working and living on Wexner’s estate, I suffered abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”

Farmer’s statement included a photo of her driver’s license at the time, which appears to list an Ohio address.

She also said Epstein stole photographs of her and her minor sisters, which she described as “private anatomically-revealing photographs I used for artistic reference and kept numbered in a lockbox.”

“When I attempted to escape Wexner’s estate, I was threatened by his employees and associates, sharpshooters, guns and guard dogs, and held against my will,” she added.

open image in gallery Retail mogul Leslie Wexner sat for an hours-long deposition with the House Oversight Committee this week ( House Oversight Committee/YouTube )

Farmer said she eventually escaped and reported Epstein and Maxwell to law enforcement.

“I told the FBI about Epstein and Maxwell’s sexual abuse of me on Wexner’s estate, the theft there of the images, and being held on Wexner’s estate,” she said.

Farmer’s report to the FBI was included in a trove of Epstein-related files released late last year. The document reveals Farmer told the agency Epstein stole photos she had taken of her 12- and 16-year-old sisters. Farmer later said in an interview this included nude photos, according to The New York Times

A spokesperson for Wexner directed The Independent to his opening statement to the committee, during which he acknowledged “the survivors of Epstein’s terrible crimes and the devastation that each of them has endured as a result,” and said his “heart goes out to each of them.”

“As Mr. Wexner testified, he never even heard of Maria Farmer until her account surfaced in the media,” the spokesperson told The Independent. “Ms. Farmer’s statement is incorrect in many respects. Contrary to her statement, Epstein’s house, where the abuse is said to have occurred, was not on land owned by the Wexners, was nearly one half mile away from the Wexner home, and was accessed through a separate driveway not controlled by Wexner security. There were no sharp shooters or guard dogs policing Epstein’s property.”

The Independent has requested additional comment from a representative for Farmer.

Wexner, the former CEO of Victoria’s Secret, has said he cut ties with Epstein in 2007 after discovering the financier was stealing from him. Epstein pleaded guilty to state-level charges of soliciting prostitution in Florida in 2008.

He told lawmakers Wednesday he was “conned by the World Olympic, all-time con artist.”

“As far as I was concerned, once we knew how bad he was, he was dead,” he said.

When asked about Farmer, Wexner replied: “I never met her, didn’t know she was here, didn’t know she was abused.”

The deposition also made headlines after Wexner’s attorney, Michael Levy, was caught on a hot mic telling him, “I will f***ing kill you if you answer another question with more than five words.”

The Independent has contacted Maxwell’s attorney for comment.