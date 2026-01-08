Billionaire Leslie Wexner to be subpoenaed over Jeffrey Epstein connections

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billionaire Leslie Wexner is set to be subpoenaed by the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee regarding his connections to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. A Democratic lawmaker on the panel confirmed the move on Wednesday, stating the committee aims to depose Wexner.

"We secured key subpoenas for billionaire benefactor Les Wexner, and the executors of the Epstein estate," Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia announced in a statement, also acknowledging Republican U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna. The panel, where Republicans currently hold a slim majority, voted to approve the subpoenas earlier on Wednesday.

Wexner has previously been in focus for his association with the late financier, who was entrusted with managing the billionaire's personal finances and served as the trustee of his charitable foundation.

Wexner, a former CEO and founder of Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands, has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing. The Wexner Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment late on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump's administration, under pressure from Trump's political base, has ordered the U.S. Justice Department to release files tied to criminal probes of Epstein, who was friends with Trump in the 1990s, in compliance with a transparency law passed by Congress.

Trump had earlier made efforts to keep the files sealed. Trump has said he had a falling-out with the disgraced financier long before Epstein's 2019 death in jail.

The Justice Department revealed in late December it has 5.2 million pages of Epstein files left to review. Epstein had ties with many politicians and influential figures from different walks of life.