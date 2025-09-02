‘Love Island USA’ star Taylor Williams hospitalized after being trampled by horse during rodeo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Love Island USA” star Taylor Williams was hospitalized after being trampled by a horse during a recent rodeo accident.

Williams, a self-described cowboy and contestant on “Love Island USA” Season 7, was left injured after his horse rolled over him at the Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo in Scottsdale, according to video that captured the incident.

On Saturday, Jermiaya Hampton posted a now-viral TikTok clip with the words, “Taylor from love island got hurt at the Rodeo in ARIZONA.”

The clip appears to show Williams' horse getting cut off by another horse and then tripping before hitting the ground. The horse then rolls over on top of Williams before it stands back up. Williams continued to lie on the ground as officials ran over to him.

open image in gallery 'Love Island USA' star Taylor Williams was hospitalized after being trampled by a horse during a recent rodeo accident ( Taylor Williams/Instagram )

Williams later took to Instagram Stories to tell fans that he was okay and that he wasn’t going to let his injuries stop him from celebrating his brother’s birthday.

“Was in a horse accident last night but I’m still pulling up tonight injured and all,” Williams wrote on Saturday, referring to a Labor Day weekend event in Scottsdale, according to E! News. “It’s my brother’s bday yk we still turnt!”

Williams also shared a photo of himself in a neck brace lying down on a stretcher while he gave a thumbs up. He wrote alongside the photo, “Preciate all the love! I’m all good.”

In a teaser for the latest season of “Love Island USA,” which ended in July, Williams, from Oklahoma City, said, “I was on a horse before I could walk. If you’re not being dangerous, then you’re not living life.”

open image in gallery Williams shared a photo online of himself in a neck brace lying down on a stretcher while he gave a thumbs up ( Taylor Williams/Instagram )

Williams coupled up with Clarke Carraway from Charlotte, North Carolina, and they left the “Love Island USA” villa together after being voted out in the second-to-last episode.

Carraway also updated fans on her Instagram story Saturday with a video of Williams being wheeled out of the hospital while the song, “The Story I’ll Tell” by Maverick City Music played in the background, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The song played, “My God did not fail,” and Carraway wrote in the post, “He never does.”