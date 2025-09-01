Rudy Giuliani to remain in hospital for ‘days’ as he recovers from serious car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rudy Giuliani will remain in the hospital for several days as the former New York City mayor recovers from a weekend car crash, according to his spokesperson.

The 81-year-old former U.S. associate attorney general suffered a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and other injuries after a 19-year-old driver smashed into his car in New Hampshire Saturday.

He remains in the hospital Monday, and is expected to be discharged later this week, according to his spokesperson.

“Mayor Giuliani’s condition continues to improve, and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital within the next few days. This is a man who survived 9/11—so a little car accident won’t be slowing him down,” Michael Ragusa, his head of security, told The Independent in a statement.

“He is eager to return to business and continue fighting for this country, as he has proudly done for the past 50 years.”

open image in gallery Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will remain in the hospital until he’s expected to be discharged later this week as he recovers from a car crash in New Hampshire, his spokesperson said ( REUTERS )

The crash happened in Manchester, New Hampshire, around 10 p.m. on Saturday, when 19-year-old Lauren Kemp struck the back of a Ford Bronco, carrying Giuliani, New Hampshire State Police said. The car was being driven by Giuliani’s spokesman Ted Goodman.

Kemp, Goodman and Giuliani each suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment. Both cars veered into the median and were signficiantly damaged, authorities said. The collision happened across the road from where state troopers were already investigating a reported domestic violence incident, according to police.

Before the crash, the former mayor was “flagged down” by the woman involved in the domestic violence incident, Ragusa said Sunday.

“Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911,” Ragusa said in a statement. “He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety.”

Ragusa later noted that this was “not a targeted attack.”

The Independent has asked state police for more information about how the two events were linked.

Maria Ryan, “his business partner and medical provider,” arrived at the hospital to oversee his care, Ragusa added. Giuliani thanked Ryan for overseeing his care in a social media post Sunday.

Earlier Saturday, the pair were spotted together at a New Hampshire Fisher Cats minor league baseball game, WMUR reported.

No charges had been filed in connection with the car collision as of Sunday, police said. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

open image in gallery The crash happened in Manchester, New Hampshire, around 10 p.m. on Saturday, when a 19-year-old hit the back of the SUV that was carrying Giuliani ( Getty Images )

Andrew Giuliani, the former mayor’s son who leads the White House’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Task Force, praised the outpouring of support his father has received in the wake of the crash.

“Thank you to all the people that have reached out since learning the news about my Father. Your prayers mean the world,” he wrote on X Sunday. “As a son, I can tell you I’m honored to have a Dad that I can call the toughest SOB I’ve ever seen!”

Giuliani was once known as “America’s Mayor,” hailed as leading the city through the aftermath of 9/11. He also served as U.S. Associate Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and later represented President Donald Trump during his first term.

The president has not yet made a public statement following the car crash. The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.