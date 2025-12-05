Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disgraced influencer and former Netflix star Brian “Liver King” Johnson has resumed his online rants about Joe Rogan, just weeks after his charges for allegedly making terroristic threats against the popular podcaster were quietly dropped.

Court records show that Johnson, 48, was released from jail on a $20,000 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor, and the charges were dropped on November 12, the New York Post reported Friday. The charge was reportedly dismissed after he completed a series of required counseling classes.

Johnson has since posted three Instagram videos- one on November 25 and two on November 26 - again targeting Rogan with the same type of remarks he made before his June arrest. At that time, he allegedly traveled to Rogan’s hometown of Austin, Texas, and posted alarming clips about wanting to fight the host while holding what appeared to be two guns.

In all three recent videos, Johnson used photos of both Rogan and actor Seth Rogen to illustrate an apparent conversation between them.

In the video, Johnson rants about family and fighting for money. “They weren’t threats. A challenge. A fight. Come on, drama king,” Johnson also says. “That’s what’s happening. Still challenging Joe Rogan to a fight. You can’t run forever. You’re eventually going to have to say something.”

open image in gallery Brian "Liver King" Johnson is back to ranting about Joe Rogan, just weeks after Austin prosecutors quietly dropped a misdemeanor terroristic-threat charge against the podcaster ( Netflix )

open image in gallery Brian Johnson has since posted three Instagram videos- one on November 25 and two on November 26 - again targeting Joe Rogan with the same type of remarks he made before his June arrest. At that time, he allegedly traveled to Rogan’s hometown of Austin, Texas, and posted alarming clips about wanting to fight the host while holding what appeared to be two guns. ( JRE )

The Independent has contacted Rogan for comment.

Johnson rose to prominence on social media for his extreme “ancestral lifestyle,” including eating raw organs, intense workouts, and biohacking routines. With 2.9 million followers on Instagram and 6.1 million on TikTok, he also co-founded Ancestral Supplements, which sells desiccated organ meats like beef liver capsules, bone marrow, and supplements.

The influencer’s anger toward Rogan appears to trace back to a 2022 scandal in which Johnson was exposed for using steroids after claiming his physique, which gained him online fame, came from a raw-meat “carnivore” diet.

Rogan spoke about the controversy on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the No. 1 podcast in the world across major platforms like Spotify and Apple. But police records say the podcaster was surprised by Johnson’s recent behavior because the two have never had any real contact.

open image in gallery Johnson was arrested in June in Rogan’s hometown of Austin, Texas, after alarming Instagram posts about wanting to fight while holding what appeared to be two guns ( Austin Police Department )

In the days leading up to his June arrest on a misdemeanor terroristic-threat charge, Johnson posted a stream of Instagram videos ranting about fighting Rogan, giving himself a “coffee enema,” and appearing to talk to himself.

Rogan, who was aware of the clips, told police Johnson seemed “significantly unstable” and in need of help. After his arrest, Johnson was ordered to stay away from Rogan, though it’s unclear whether that restriction remains in effect.

The Independent has contacted the Austin Police Department for comment.