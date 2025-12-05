Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros., one of Hollywood’s oldest and most essential ‘big five’ studios, threatens seismic shifts for the entertainment industry and the future of moviegoing.

The 102-year-old studio currently boasts three of the top five domestic earning films – A Minecraft Movie, Superman and Sinners – alongside the Oscar frontrunner, One Battle After Another.

However, a streaming giant’s ownership raises more questions than answers.

It remains unclear how Warner Bros. would change, if the deal would pass antitrust scrutiny, or what its final details would entail.

Here are some things to know, and lingering questions, in the wake of the news.

Will Warner Bros. continue releasing movies in theaters?

Yes, but it might change as well. For starters, it’ll be at least 12 to 18 months before the deal officially goes through and moviegoers can expect essentially business as usual until then.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Friday that they will “continue to support” a “life cycle that starts in the movie theater” for Warner Bros. movies.

open image in gallery Warner Bros owns many franchises, including superhero films Batman and Wonder Woman ( Invision )

But he also commented that he doesn’t think that “long exclusive windows” are consumer-friendly.

With the rise of streaming, and especially in the pandemic era, studios experimented with different theatrical windows.

For many years, a 90-day theatrical window was standard, but now it’s closer to 45 days and often a film-by-film decision.

Netflix and movie theaters

Netflix does release some films theatrically, but not usually more than a few weeks before they hit streaming. Sometimes that’s to qualify for awards eligibility, sometimes it’s a gesture to top filmmakers.

open image in gallery Netflix has struck a bombshell deal to buy Warner Bros, including its film and television studios HBO and HBO Max, for $82.7 billion

This year, those releases included Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, Kathryn Bigelow’s A House of Dynamite and Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly.

Major chains like AMC and Regal had refused to program Netflix releases until 2022, when enthusiasm for the Knives Out movie Glass Onion helped break the stalemate.

Earlier this year, KPop Demon Hunters unofficially topped the box office charts, earning nearly $20 million from a one-weekend run in theaters two full months after it debuted on the streamer.

Netflix also owns and operates several movie theaters, including the Paris Theater in New York and the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

Upcoming Warner Bros. movies

The studio has a diverse slate of films expected in 2026, with high-profile titles including the Margot Robbie-led Wuthering Heights in February, Supergirl in June, Practical Magic 2 in September, Alejandro Iñárritu’s untitled Tom Cruise movie in October and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three in December.

open image in gallery Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who sent a memo to WBD staffers Friday morning explaining details of the deal ( Getty Images )

Movies planned for 2027 include sequels to Superman, A Minecraft Movie and The Batman.

Earlier this year the company said its target was 12 to 14 releases annually across its four main labels, Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. animation.

What does it mean for movie theaters?

So much of this depends on the details, but Cinema United president and CEO Michael O’Leary said hours before the news broke that it posed “an unprecedented threat to the global exhibition business.”

He added: “Regulators must look closely at the specifics of this proposed transaction and understand the negative impact it will have on consumers, exhibition and the entertainment industry.”

open image in gallery ‘Our mission has always been to entertain the world,’ co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos said in a statement ( Getty Images )

Theatrical exhibition has not fully recovered since the pandemic. Before 2020, the annual domestic box office regularly surpassed $11 billion. Since then it has only surpassed $9 billion once, in 2023, driven largely by Barbie, a Warner Bros. release.

How will top filmmakers react?

It’s too early to tell, but Warner Bros. has always prided itself on being one of the premier homes for top filmmakers, this year releasing films from Paul Thomas Anderson, Ryan Coogler and James Gunn.

Other longstanding relationships include Villeneuve, who has Dune: Part Three coming next year, Clint Eastwood and Todd Phillips.

Much likely depends on whether robust theatrical releases will be honored — many of these filmmakers are vocal champions of the theatrical experience and may not stick around if it shifts.

The studio’s controversial decision to release films simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in 2021 during the pandemic led to a rift with Christopher Nolan, who after making eight major films with the company, including the Dark Knight trilogy, partnered with Universal to make his next two films, Oppenheimer and next year’s The Odyssey.

Will HBO Max and Netflix become one service?

That’s also unclear. If the two platforms remain separate subscriptions, there may be “bundling” options, as with Disney and Hulu.

Netflix on Friday said that the addition of HBO and HBO Max programming will give its members “even more high-quality titles from which to choose” and “optimise its plans for consumers.”