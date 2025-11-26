What turkeys! Vegas police take unique approach to cite 100 drivers for blowing through crosswalks
Vegas’ Clark County has seen 71 pedestrian deaths this year, as well as over 190 students reportedly hit since school started
As turkeys take center stage on tables up and down the country, they are also playing an important role on the streets of Las Vegas this holiday eason.
A unique demonstration, ran near Cashman Middle School, sees an office don a turkey costume before stepping into the crossroad to see which drivers yield, particularly during the busy holiday season.
However, many motorists may find themselves on Santa’s naughty list as several officers standing nearby issued 109 citations for failing to do so.
The demonstration also resulted in 145 traffic stops and one vehicle being towed.
Vegas area officials also released sobering statistics on pedestrian safety in the area. So far this year, seven children have tragically lost their lives while walking on local roads.
In Clark County as a whole, 71 pedestrians have died. Since the start of the school year, more than 190 students have been struck by vehicles while traveling to and from school, according to Fox 5 Vegas.
Organizers used the demonstration to remind motorists to slow down in school zones and residential neighborhoods and to always stop for pedestrians in marked crosswalks.
Drivers were also reminded to avoid distractions, particularly near schools and bus stops, where children are most at risk.
They also encouraged families to teach children essential safety habits, including looking both ways and making eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.
Officers from the Clark County School District Police, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, and UNLV Police Department joined forces for the event.
Holiday drinkers are advised to use rideshare services, like Uber or Lyft, or designate a sober driver.
