NFL, basketball and golf: The sports action you can watch this Thanksgiving Week

As families across the United States prepare for traditional Thanksgiving feasts and perhaps a spot of early Christmas shopping, sports enthusiasts are gearing up for an unparalleled week of action.

Beyond the regularly scheduled fixtures of the NFL, NBA, and NHL, a multitude of other sporting events promises ample opportunity for armchair viewing, perfect for digesting that holiday meal.

All times mentioned are Eastern.

The sporting spectacle kicks off on Wednesday with a packed schedule of college basketball tournaments reaching their climaxes or beginning new chapters.

The prestigious Players Era men's tournament in Las Vegas concludes with its championship game, featuring No 7 Michigan against No 12 Gonzaga at 9:30 p.m. on TNT.

Earlier, No 17 Tennessee faces Kansas in the third-place playoff at 7 p.m. on TNT, with other consolation games broadcast throughout the day on TNT and truTV.

The women's Players Era tournament also features marquee matchups, including a clash between No 4 Texas and No 3 UCLA at 2 p.m. on truTV, followed by No 2 North Carolina versus Duke at 4:30 p.m. on truTV.

Meanwhile, the Maui Invitational concludes from Lahaina Civic Center, with the championship game between Southern California and Arizona State set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN, and the third-place game between Seton Hall and Washington State at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Battle 4 Atlantis also begins in the Bahamas, featuring four opening games: Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky at noon on ESPN, VCU vs. South Florida at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Virginia Tech vs. Colorado State at 5 p.m. on ESPNU, and Saint Mary's vs. Wichita State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day itself, delivers a compelling triple-header of NFL action.

open image in gallery Green Bay Packers will be in action on Thanksgiving Thursday ( AP )

The traditional Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions clash kicks off at 1 p.m. on Fox, an important game for two teams fighting for playoff spots.

Later, the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. on CBS, a high-stakes encounter following the Chiefs' dramatic win over Indianapolis and the Cowboys' rally from 21 points down against Philadelphia last week. Neither team can afford a loss in this crucial matchup.

The evening concludes with Cincinnati at Baltimore at 8:20 p.m. on NBC, where the Ravens, on a roll with five straight wins, face the Bengals, who hope to see quarterback Joe Burrow return from a turf toe injury that has sidelined him for most of the season.

College basketball also features prominently, with No 4 Duke taking on No 22 Arkansas in the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic at 8 p.m. on CBS, a game college hoops fans won't want to miss.

Michigan State and North Carolina close out the Myers Tip-Off with a marquee game between top-tier programmes at 4:30 p.m. on Fox.

The Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals will also be played at noon and 2:30 p.m. on ESPN, alongside the Players Era women's championship game at 8 p.m. on truTV and the third-place game at 10:30 p.m. on truTV.

For those needing a college football fix to accompany their turkey, Navy plays Memphis at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

open image in gallery Kansas City Chiefs have a crucial game on Thanksgiving ( AP )

The action continues into Friday, dubbed 'Black Friday', with another significant NFL game as Chicago visits Philadelphia at 3 p.m. on Prime Video, a fixture with clear playoff implications.

College football then takes centre stage with several high-profile rivalry games. The annual Egg Bowl sees No 6 Mississippi travel to Mississippi State at noon on ABC, with an interesting side plot as Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin plans to announce if he's staying or leaving for another SEC team.

No 23 Georgia Tech hosts No. 4 Georgia in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. on ABC; while the Bulldogs' bid to reach the College Football Playoff appears solid, they certainly won't want to lose to their rival.

Other notable matchups include No 2 Indiana at Purdue at 7:30 p.m. on NBC – the Hoosiers' perfect season should continue against the struggling Boilermakers, but it is a rivalry game.

No 3 Texas A&M against No. 16 Texas at 7:30 p.m. on ABC sees the Longhorns aiming to spoil the Aggies' best season since 1992 and boost their slim playoff hopes.

The Territorial Cup between Arizona and Arizona State at 9 p.m. on Fox also promises renewed intensity, with "some juice in it for the first time since 2014."

open image in gallery Tommy Fleetwood will be in action this week ( AFP via Getty Images )

College basketball offers No 5 UConn versus No 13 Illinois at Madison Square Garden at 12:30 p.m. on Fox, promising incredible theatre.

Golf fans can also enjoy the return of the Skins Game at 9 a.m. on Prime Video, featuring stars like Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele, and Keegan Bradley at Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

This Thanksgiving week truly offers a smorgasbord of sporting entertainment, ensuring there's something for every fan to enjoy amidst the holiday festivities.