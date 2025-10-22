Ride share giant testing new reward program that gives riders cash back
- Lyft is piloting a new rewards program that offers riders cash back on future trips as it tries to lure customers from Uber.
- Users can earn between 2 and 5 percent cash back by opting to auto-reload their account with Lyft Cash and setting it as their default payment method.
- Selecting a $100 auto-refill option provides additional perks, including two monthly cancellation fee credits and two complimentary Extra Comfort ride upgrades.
- Lyft estimates frequent riders could gain over $450 in annual value through the $100 auto-refill level, combining cash back and other benefits.
- Currently, the program is being tested with select users, including those in the San Francisco Bay Area, with potential for national expansion next year based on feedback.