Seattle border agents seize $500,000 worth of fake Labubu dolls - but remain on the lookout for the 24K gold one

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 11,000 phony Labubu dolls worth a whopping $500,000 were seized by Washington state border patrol agents last week.

Officers confiscated 11,134 counterfeit Labubu dolls, which were valued at $513,937.76, border patrol in Seattle announced on Friday.

The knockoff toys are replicas of the trendy dolls created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and produced by Pop Mart, which have become expensive and difficult to find as the small fluffy dolls have become increasingly more popular. Officials did not provide details about where the counterfeit dolls were found, where they came from or if any arrests were made.

“LabuWHO? @cbp officers in Seattle, WA, seized 11,134 counterfeit LABUBU dolls valued at $513,937.76,” border patrol officials wrote on X.

“Excellent work by our diligent and meticulous CBPOs! P.S. we’re still on the lookout for the one and only 24K GOLD Labubu,” the post read.

open image in gallery More than 11,000 fake Labubu dolls were seized at the US border in Seattle last week, authorities said. ( U.S. Customs and Border Protection )

What began as a niche art toy exploded into a billion-dollar phenomenon. In the first half of 2025, Pop Mart reported over $670 million in revenue from the Labubu Monsters series, with projections to surpass $1 billion by the end of the year – outpacing mainstream toy brands such as Barbie and Hot Wheels.

As the small, slightly creepy-looking fluffy dolls skyrocketed in popularity this summer, the market for fakes — jokingly referred to as “Lafufus” — also grew.

Genuine versions of the dolls, sold for upwards of $40, are often sold out on Pop Mart’s site. Real Labubus come with a holograph sticker and scannable QR code.

open image in gallery Officials warn against buying knock-offs of the toy as they may pose choking hazards for young children. ( U.S. Customs and Border Patrol )

The little dolls, featuring rabbit-like ears, large eye, and scary-looking teeth, are sold in “blind boxes,” meaning purchasers do not know what the doll actually looks like until it is unboxed.

There have also recently been safety concerns about fake Labubus. The Consumer Product Safety Commission warned that they pose a choking hazard for small children, as they’re “small enough for a child to fit the doll in their mouth and block their airway,” and can “break apart easily, releasing small pieces that can become choking hazards.”

Shoppers have been advised not to buy or use these ‘knock-off’ versions of the doll.

Those looking to purchase a small, fluffy monster of their own can approach the resale market, where the cost often ranges from $350 to over $1,000, or attempt to navigate Pop Mart’s drops.

In the U.S., Labubu’s are also sold on Amazon, with Pop Mart restocking its storefront regularly.