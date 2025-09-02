Naomi Osaka is bringing Labubus to the US Open – complete with terrible pun names

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Naomi Osaka has introduced the popular Labubu plush toy fad to the U.S. Open, a trend coinciding with her impressive run to at least the quarter-finals.

The tennis star has won all four of her matches, each time with a different Labubu attached to her racket bag, including a decisive 6-3, 6-2 victory over Coco Gauff on Monday.

At her post-match news conference, the four-time major champion unveiled her latest U.S. Open Labubu – a shiny, silver one – from her jacket. She named it 'Althea Glitterson,' a tribute to Althea Gibson, who broke tennis's colour barrier 75 years ago.

Her Labubu companions at Flushing Meadows consistently feature varying colour schemes and nicknames, all adorned with shiny embellishments.

She brought one she called Billie Jean Bling — a la tennis great Billie Jean King, get it? — to the court for the first round.

That one even has an official U.S. Open credential to prove it, replete with a photo, identifying Ms. Bling as a player guest with full access to player dining. (The U.S. Tennis Association confirmed that it provided the printed pass but noted that it won't work with the scanning machines security guards have at entrances.)

open image in gallery Naomi Osaka returns a shot againts Daria Kasatkina, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

There also was a second one modeled after King, even sporting the Hall of Famer's trademark red eyeglasses, known as La-Billie-Bu. Another was named Arthur Flashe — as in Arthur Ashe, for whom the main U.S. Open stadium is named.

The Labubu, with its pointed ears and pointy teeth, was created by artist and illustrator Kasing Lung and made its debut in 2015 via three picture books inspired by Nordic mythology.

open image in gallery Naomi Osaka’s bag is seen during her first round match against Belgium's Greet Minnen - complete with red Labubu ( Reuters )

In 2019, Lung made a deal with Pop Mart, a company that caters to toy connoisseurs and influencers, to sell the figurines. Four years later, when Pop Mart began selling Labubus on key rings, the toothy monsters began to be seen everywhere — and the phenomenon really has taken off lately.