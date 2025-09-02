Naomi Osaka is bringing Labubus to the US Open – complete with terrible pun names
One of her toys was even identified as a player guest with full access to player dining
Naomi Osaka has introduced the popular Labubu plush toy fad to the U.S. Open, a trend coinciding with her impressive run to at least the quarter-finals.
The tennis star has won all four of her matches, each time with a different Labubu attached to her racket bag, including a decisive 6-3, 6-2 victory over Coco Gauff on Monday.
At her post-match news conference, the four-time major champion unveiled her latest U.S. Open Labubu – a shiny, silver one – from her jacket. She named it 'Althea Glitterson,' a tribute to Althea Gibson, who broke tennis's colour barrier 75 years ago.
Her Labubu companions at Flushing Meadows consistently feature varying colour schemes and nicknames, all adorned with shiny embellishments.
She brought one she called Billie Jean Bling — a la tennis great Billie Jean King, get it? — to the court for the first round.
That one even has an official U.S. Open credential to prove it, replete with a photo, identifying Ms. Bling as a player guest with full access to player dining. (The U.S. Tennis Association confirmed that it provided the printed pass but noted that it won't work with the scanning machines security guards have at entrances.)
There also was a second one modeled after King, even sporting the Hall of Famer's trademark red eyeglasses, known as La-Billie-Bu. Another was named Arthur Flashe — as in Arthur Ashe, for whom the main U.S. Open stadium is named.
The Labubu, with its pointed ears and pointy teeth, was created by artist and illustrator Kasing Lung and made its debut in 2015 via three picture books inspired by Nordic mythology.
Figures are available on the Pop Mart platform, but they’re usually sold out. However, if you don’t mind shopping brick-and-mortar, Pop Mart's new flagship has just opened at 262 Oxford Street. The store sells exclusive drops of the collectable Labubu dolls.
When it comes to online shopping, the platform does limited drops, which sell out fast. You can also head to Pop Mart shops or check the retailer’s TikTok shop. It’s definitely worth watching out for Pop Mart’s TikTok live streams, too, as some shoppers have reportedly had more luck bagging their Labubu that way.
In 2019, Lung made a deal with Pop Mart, a company that caters to toy connoisseurs and influencers, to sell the figurines. Four years later, when Pop Mart began selling Labubus on key rings, the toothy monsters began to be seen everywhere — and the phenomenon really has taken off lately.