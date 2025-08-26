Will your holiday be a washout? Labor Day weekend weather veers from sizzling heat to drenching downpours across the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Americans heading on vacation this Labor Day weekend may have to face sizzling heat and drenching downpours across much of the U.S.

Thunderstorms roaring across the West and South could impact holiday travel as millions take to the roads and skies for their last summer hurrah.

Wet weather is forecast to hit areas extending from the Rockies through the Plains states. There’s also a possibility of flooding in Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado.

Saturday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the weekend, according to AAA.

Here’s what to know before heading out the door...

open image in gallery Tropical activity in the Atlantic may be quiet, but storms are still expected across the country this Labor Day weekend. The holiday will also see some summer-like weather ( Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images )

The Rockies and Plains

open image in gallery A map shows AccuWeather’s forecast heading into Labor Day weekend. The Rockies will see storms ( A map of the weekend weather forecast across the U.S. )

In the Rockies specifically, storms are expected to hit in the afternoon and evenings. That may provide some relief for firefighting efforts in the region. Colorado just saw its fourth-largest fire in the state’s history.

"No one location looks to be a wash-out for the holiday weekend. However, those with outdoor plans should continue to check for more updates as the weekend draws near," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said in a statement.

The West

open image in gallery Fire-riddled California remains rain-free this weekend. Temperatures are also expected to rise ( AP )

To the West, rain-free conditions are projected on Saturday and through Labor Day, with the exception of a few showers in Washington state.

However, summertime heat will cook fire-stricken California, the Pacific Northwest, Southwest, and the Mountain West. Desert locations may see low triple-digit temperatures, including Las Vegas.

"High temperatures are forecast near or just above the climatological norm for late August and will be mainly dry," said Roys.

The East

To the East, the weather is expected to be a lot more temperate and below normal across much of the Northeast and Great Lakes.

In the Ohio Valley, high temperatures are forecast to reach the 80s, but much of the region will see highs in the 70s.

At night, areas away from the Great Lakes could see a massive temperature drop, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

While New England and New York may have some showers on Friday and Saturday, the holiday itself is expected to be pleasant.

"Labor Day itself could feature some great weather, even ending up as a top-10 weather day," Roys said.

The South

open image in gallery Florida will see rain over the weekend, as well. But, people can still hit the beach! ( AFP via Getty Images )

While Atlantic storm activity is looking to be fairly quiet over the next couple of weeks, it’s still shaping up to be a wet holiday weekend for the Southeast coast.

That includes Florida, where many are expected to spend the long weekend at the beach. But, don’t fret!

“Florida’s soggy stretch with afternoon thunderstorms might limit beach time for some, but early risers can still hit the sand with plenty of time left in the day,” Fox Weather said.