Will your holiday be a washout? Labor Day weekend weather veers from sizzling heat to drenching downpours across the US
Saturday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend — and the weather is going to be a mixed bag of heat, rain and possible flooding across the country
Americans heading on vacation this Labor Day weekend may have to face sizzling heat and drenching downpours across much of the U.S.
Thunderstorms roaring across the West and South could impact holiday travel as millions take to the roads and skies for their last summer hurrah.
Wet weather is forecast to hit areas extending from the Rockies through the Plains states. There’s also a possibility of flooding in Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado.
Saturday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the weekend, according to AAA.
Here’s what to know before heading out the door...
The Rockies and Plains
In the Rockies specifically, storms are expected to hit in the afternoon and evenings. That may provide some relief for firefighting efforts in the region. Colorado just saw its fourth-largest fire in the state’s history.
"No one location looks to be a wash-out for the holiday weekend. However, those with outdoor plans should continue to check for more updates as the weekend draws near," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said in a statement.
The West
To the West, rain-free conditions are projected on Saturday and through Labor Day, with the exception of a few showers in Washington state.
However, summertime heat will cook fire-stricken California, the Pacific Northwest, Southwest, and the Mountain West. Desert locations may see low triple-digit temperatures, including Las Vegas.
"High temperatures are forecast near or just above the climatological norm for late August and will be mainly dry," said Roys.
The East
To the East, the weather is expected to be a lot more temperate and below normal across much of the Northeast and Great Lakes.
In the Ohio Valley, high temperatures are forecast to reach the 80s, but much of the region will see highs in the 70s.
At night, areas away from the Great Lakes could see a massive temperature drop, with lows in the 40s and 50s.
While New England and New York may have some showers on Friday and Saturday, the holiday itself is expected to be pleasant.
"Labor Day itself could feature some great weather, even ending up as a top-10 weather day," Roys said.
The South
While Atlantic storm activity is looking to be fairly quiet over the next couple of weeks, it’s still shaping up to be a wet holiday weekend for the Southeast coast.
That includes Florida, where many are expected to spend the long weekend at the beach. But, don’t fret!
“Florida’s soggy stretch with afternoon thunderstorms might limit beach time for some, but early risers can still hit the sand with plenty of time left in the day,” Fox Weather said.
