Full list of US 2025 federal holidays
The U.S. federal holiday calendar includes 11 significant days that Americans observe and celebrate
This upcoming Monday will mark another federal holiday in the U.S. — Labor Day.
Celebrated annually on the first Monday of September, Labor Day honors the American labor movement and the contributions workers have made to society.
The idea of the holiday emerged in 1882 when the unions of New York City decided to have a parade to celebrate their members, with that event later inspiring other unions to have their own festivities. By 1887, Oregon, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Colorado made Labor Day a state holiday.
Labor Day was declared a national holiday in 1894 by President Grover Cleveland.
Since the holiday has been considered the unofficial end to the summer, it has also become an important sales weekend for many retailers in the U.S., growing to become second only to Black Friday.
Because Labor Day is a federal holiday, all banks will be closed on Monday, September 1. Online banking and ATMs will be accessible.
The stock market and the United States Postal Service will also be closed.
However, the holiday doesn’t guarantee that all workers around the U.S. will get the day off. It is up to individual employers to decide whether they offer time off or additional pay for work on federal holidays.
Find the list in full below:
New Year’s Day: Wednesday, January 1
Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 20
Inauguration Day: Monday, January 20
Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 17
Memorial Day: Monday, May 26
Juneteenth National Independence Day: Thursday, June 19
Independence Day: Friday, July 4
Labor Day: Monday, September 1
Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 13
Veterans Day: Tuesday, November 11
Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 27
Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25
Other important days to note:
Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 14
St. Patrick’s Day: Monday, March 17
April Fools’ Day: Tuesday, April 1
Good Friday: Friday, April 18
Easter: Sunday, April 20
