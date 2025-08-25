Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of crews battling the wildfires in Northern California wine country

Noah Berger
Sunday 24 August 2025 20:15 EDT

Thousands of homes are under evacuation orders and warnings because of wildfires in Northern California wine country. Firefighters backed by helicopters were working Sunday to try to contain the blazes amid dry, hot weather. Cal Fire says the Pickett Fire in Napa County north of San Francisco has grown to more than 10 square miles (25 square kilometers) and was 11% contained.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

