Watch live: Los Angeles County officials give wildfire update as death toll rises
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Los Angeles County officials give an update on the deadly wildfires today (12 January) as California governor Gavin Newsom described the tragedy as the worst natural disaster in US history.
The blazes are on track to be among the costliest ever seen in the US, with losses expected to exceed $135bn (£109.7bn).
At least 16 people have now died as the potential return of high winds threatens to push the wildfires ravaging the city towards some of its most famous landmarks.
Santa Ana winds which initially fanned the flames were calmer on Saturday, but the National Weather Service has warned that stronger gusts of up to 70 mph could return early next week.
The deadly fires prompted some 200,000 people across Southern California to evacuate their homes. As evacuation orders are lifted for certain neighborhoods, many residents are returning to find their homes and belongings reduced to rubble.