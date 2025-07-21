‘ICE Barbie’ gets a challenger: AG Secretary Brooke Rollins takes to X to show off snake-hunting adventure
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is pulling a page out of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s playbook with a photo-op from her recent hunting trip
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has a challenger in Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, who took to X to show off a snake-hunting adventure in true ICE Barbie fashion.
Rollins shared photos from a python hunt in the Florida Everglades that she participated in on Sunday, with the caption, “Look what you made me do!” an apparent reference to Taylor Swift’s Reputation album.
“Got hands-on with Florida’s invasive species problem. Learned how to wrangle those slithery giants like a pro, joined a heart-pounding hunt under the swamp’s moonlight, & saw up close how these pythons disrupt the Ecosystem,” Rollins wrote on X on Monday.
In one of the photos, Rollins had a python draped around her neck as she held its head in one hand and its tail with the other. She donned a camo “Make America Great Again” hat for the adventure.
The photo-op is reminiscent of Noem’s past social media posts.
Noem obtained the nickname “ICE Barbie” for posting photos of herself glammed up and decked out in tactical vests at immigration enforcement raids amid President Donald Trump’s mass deportation operation.
The Homeland Security secretary has also had her fair share of hunting photo-ops. She posted photos with a dead bear in 2023 from a hunt in Saskatchewan, Canada, and a dead moose in 2024 from a hunt in Yukon, Canada, the Daily Beast reported, noting that neither animal is invasive to those regions.
Noem has been criticized for her photo-ops, which some see as glamorizing a very serious job.
In April, Noem shared a video of her wielding a gun incorrectly while she wore a tactical vest between two ICE officers.
Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly responded to the video on her show: “Just stop trying to glamorize the mission and put yourself in the middle of it as you cosplay ICE agent, which you’re not.”
Meghan McCain also slammed the video, saying on her YouTube show, “I don’t think that it is productive to have a full face of hair and makeup and hair extensions...when you’re doing things like that.”
She added: “If I were giving her some advice, I would be like, ‘How about pulling our hair back in a baseball cap and not doing a photo-op?’”
