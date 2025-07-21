‘ICE Barbie’ gets a challenger: AG Secretary Brooke Rollins takes to X to show off snake-hunting adventure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has a challenger in Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, who took to X to show off a snake-hunting adventure in true ICE Barbie fashion.

Rollins shared photos from a python hunt in the Florida Everglades that she participated in on Sunday, with the caption, “Look what you made me do!” an apparent reference to Taylor Swift’s Reputation album.

“Got hands-on with Florida’s invasive species problem. Learned how to wrangle those slithery giants like a pro, joined a heart-pounding hunt under the swamp’s moonlight, & saw up close how these pythons disrupt the Ecosystem,” Rollins wrote on X on Monday.

In one of the photos, Rollins had a python draped around her neck as she held its head in one hand and its tail with the other. She donned a camo “Make America Great Again” hat for the adventure.

open image in gallery Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, pictured, showing off a recent snake-hunting adventure ( Brooke Rollins/X )

open image in gallery Rollins shared photos from a python hunt in the Florida Everglades that she participated in on Sunday ( Brooke Rollins/X )

The photo-op is reminiscent of Noem’s past social media posts.

Noem obtained the nickname “ICE Barbie” for posting photos of herself glammed up and decked out in tactical vests at immigration enforcement raids amid President Donald Trump’s mass deportation operation.

open image in gallery Noem has been criticized for her photo-ops, where she dresses up in tactical gear ( Kristi Noem/X )

The Homeland Security secretary has also had her fair share of hunting photo-ops. She posted photos with a dead bear in 2023 from a hunt in Saskatchewan, Canada, and a dead moose in 2024 from a hunt in Yukon, Canada, the Daily Beast reported, noting that neither animal is invasive to those regions.

open image in gallery Kristi Noem posted a photo with a dead bear in 2023 from a hunt in Saskatchewan, Canada ( Kristi Noem/X )

Noem has been criticized for her photo-ops, which some see as glamorizing a very serious job.

In April, Noem shared a video of her wielding a gun incorrectly while she wore a tactical vest between two ICE officers.

Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly responded to the video on her show: “Just stop trying to glamorize the mission and put yourself in the middle of it as you cosplay ICE agent, which you’re not.”

Meghan McCain also slammed the video, saying on her YouTube show, “I don’t think that it is productive to have a full face of hair and makeup and hair extensions...when you’re doing things like that.”

She added: “If I were giving her some advice, I would be like, ‘How about pulling our hair back in a baseball cap and not doing a photo-op?’”