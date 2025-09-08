Woman ‘with heart of gold’ killed in savage attack by pack of wild dogs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman known for having “a heart of gold” was tragically killed in a vicious attack by a pack of wild dogs near her home in rural Kentucky.

Priscilla Jones, 44, was walking through Flat Lick, nearly 200 miles southeast of Louisville, on August 29 when she was “attacked and severely injured by a pack of dogs roaming the area,” the Knox County Sheriff’s Department said.

A neighbor who knew Jones “heard her screaming for help” and called 911. First responders found Jones suffering from life-threatening injuries and unable to communicate, authorities said.

EMS took Jones to the hospital, where she died from her injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Loved ones of Jones, left in shock over the horrific attack, are speaking out as “her voice” after the attack. Her grief-stricken sister, Peggy Jones, told Fox 56 her sister was “one of a kind.”

“She’d give you the shirt off her back. Do anything in the world to help anybody,” she said.

A Kentucky woman with “a heart of gold” was tragically killed by a vicious pack of wild dogs who attacked her near her home late last month. ( Knox County, Ky Sheriff's Department )

Peggy Jones claims her sister was found lying on the ground unclothed, leaving her with even more questions.

“I just don’t feel like that was the cause of her death. Yes, the dogs may have bit on her, killed her, gnawed on her, but what led to that,” she said.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said there’s limited information available about the owner of the dogs. Investigators are working to determine whether the dogs have an owner, and if they do, that person may face charges related to the fatal attack, Smith said.

“In Kentucky, you do have an obligation to control and confine your animals so we’re looking at all aspects of this situation and will determine that as the investigation continues,” Smith said.