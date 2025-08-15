California teenager mauled by pack of 10 dogs asks mom heartbreaking question after brutal attack

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A California man was arrested after 10 of his dogs allegedly mauled a teenager while she was out jogging, authorities say.

Craig Arthur Simmons, 61, was taken into custody on August 13 nearly a month after the attack that left 17-year-old Tracy Hurtado severely injured.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Hurtado was jogging when she was attacked by at least 10 large-breed dogs that were not fenced or leashed.

Simmons lived with more than a dozen dogs, authorities said.

open image in gallery Hurtado was jogging on July 17 when she was attacked by at least 10 large-breed dogs that were not fenced or leashed ( GoFundMe )

“The dogs bit the victim several times on her legs and arms,” deputies said. “The bites caused large lacerations, abrasions, and removed flesh.”

A Good Samaritan stepped in and was able to rescue the teenager. Hurtado was then transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment.

Simmons was booked into High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of being the owner of an animal that caused serious bodily injury or death. He remains in custody.

open image in gallery Hurtado was getting ready to start her senior year of high school when the attack happened ( GoFundMe )

Hurtado’s mom, Maria Azpeitia, recounted the heartbreaking aftermath of the horrific attack to Eyewitness News 7.

"I got close to her and she's like, 'Mom, am I still pretty?'" she said. "I said, 'Of course. You're beautiful.'"

The nature of Hurtado’s injuries forced her to remain home from school for medical care and rehabilitation, according to a GoFundMe campaign, that has raised $28,000 so far.

According to the campaign, Support Tracy’s Recovery Journey, Hurtado was getting ready to start her senior year of high school when the attack happened.

“She was getting ready to do her senior year of high school this year,” her family said.

“Now, because of this, she has to stay home and go to several doctor's appointments and rehab. Due to the trauma, she cannot sleep at night; she's having nightmares.”